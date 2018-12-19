Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 15.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 83,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 457,919 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.48M, down from 541,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.97. About 2.06M shares traded or 1.67% up from the average. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has risen 1.51% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.51% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 16/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Corp. Announces 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q REV. $254M, EST. $251.7M; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and; 04/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Names Sagi Dudai Chief Technology Officer; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q Rev $253.6M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vonage Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VG); 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q EPS 10c; 01/05/2018 – Vonage Launches Chatbot Integration for Workplace by Facebook; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as its Business Communications Partner; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – RECEIVED A SECOND PATENT FROM UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE FOR INNOVATIONS TO ITS ADAPTIVE ROUTING TECHNOLOGY

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 60.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc bought 110,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.33% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 292,968 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.79 million, up from 182,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $45.74. About 7.35M shares traded or 24.11% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 15.17% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.17% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 08/05/2018 – Exelon Plans $28.8 Billion in Capital Spending Between 2018 and 2021, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/03/2018 – EXELON BRAIDWOOD SPOKESMAN BRETT NAUMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 10/04/2018 – EXELON’S PEACH BOTTOM 3 REACTOR CUT TO 60% FROM 100%: NRC; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Generation Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022, Absent Any Regulatory Solution; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BRAIDWOOD 2 REACTOR POWER TO 73% FROM 100%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – EXELON REAFFIRMS YEAR ADJ EPS FORECAST; 29/03/2018 – Exelon to Close Massachusetts Power Plant Absent Market Changes; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Rev $9.69B; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 15/03/2018 – Baltimore Gas and Electric and Proterra Deploy Nation’s First Electric Shuttle Buses at a Utility Campus

Among 23 analysts covering Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Exelon Corporation had 95 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $36 target in Thursday, February 4 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, September 8. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $40 target in Thursday, August 11 report. Credit Suisse maintained Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) rating on Friday, May 4. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $45 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, February 9. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) earned “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, July 20. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, October 9 by JP Morgan. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 3 report. As per Monday, August 31, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.10, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 29 investors sold EXC shares while 245 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 728.89 million shares or 0.93% less from 735.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hennessy Advsr reported 0.45% stake. Td Asset Mngmt holds 814,879 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Qci Asset Mgmt New York holds 0% or 1,113 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding, a France-based fund reported 23,896 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability reported 2,279 shares. Nordea Mgmt holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 2.76 million shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance holds 4,600 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0.02% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). 1832 Asset Lp holds 70,000 shares. West Family Investments has 0.19% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Verition Fund Management Ltd Company has invested 0.58% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Raymond James Trust Na, Florida-based fund reported 23,044 shares. Heartland Inc holds 322,503 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Hellman Jordan Management Ma holds 6,447 shares.

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $758.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11,504 shares to 81,100 shares, valued at $8.64 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Com by 8,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,315 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $35.25 million activity. Citron Jeffrey A had sold 500,000 shares worth $6.63M. 159,000 Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) shares with value of $2.14M were sold by PEARSON DAVID T..

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86M and $267.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI) by 23,300 shares to 385,038 shares, valued at $7.24M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accuray Inc (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 107,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 547,511 shares, and has risen its stake in Invacare Corp (NYSE:IVC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.40, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 12 investors sold VG shares while 72 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 196.59 million shares or 1.11% more from 194.44 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 4.55 million were reported by Glenmede Tru Company Na. Hartford Finance Mngmt Incorporated reported 225 shares. Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.49 million shares. Huntington Bancshares stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). 44 are held by Advisory Net Lc. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 8.75M shares. West Chester Capital Inc owns 20,000 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 0% stake. Lpl Finance Ltd accumulated 119,288 shares. Moreover, First Washington has 2.64% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Architects has 0% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Menta Cap Ltd Co has 41,775 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Parametric Associates Lc invested 0.02% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Moreover, Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). The Delaware-based Dupont Cap Management has invested 0.01% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG).

Among 11 analysts covering Vonage (NYSE:VG), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Vonage had 34 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Northland Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $9.5 target in Tuesday, September 5 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Tuesday, June 28. Dougherty & Company maintained Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) on Friday, February 12 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Friday, February 12. The stock of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, November 9. Northland Capital maintained Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) rating on Friday, July 31. Northland Capital has “Outperform” rating and $7 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, November 7 by Craig Hallum. The stock of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Monday, September 26. The stock of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 5 by William Blair. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 14 by Citigroup.

