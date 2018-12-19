Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q3 2018. It’s down -3.36, from 4.67 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 17 investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 13 reduced and sold their stock positions in Oak Valley Bancorp. The investment managers in our database reported: 1.27 million shares, down from 2.53 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Oak Valley Bancorp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 8 Increased: 12 New Position: 5.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 3.66% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co acquired 3,642 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock declined 1.64%. The W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co holds 103,183 shares with $11.53 million value, up from 99,541 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $788.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $102.7. About 47.75M shares traded or 29.96% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – But tech executives with experience at Google, Microsoft and Facebook say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 02/05/2018 – CloudBees to Highlight Kubernetes Innovation at Microsoft Build 2018 in Seattle; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS INVESTORS SHOULD BE PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO CHINA; SAYS SOME RESIST BECAUSE IT SEEMS TOO DIFFICULT OR TOO FAR AWAY; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 31/03/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ASKS HIGH COURT TO DROP MICROSOFT EMAIL CASE; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $39,511 activity.

More notable recent Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 11/22/2018 – Nasdaq” on November 22, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Oak Valley Bancorp Reports 3rd Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on October 18, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Commercial Banking Market Manager Promotions – GlobeNewswire” on May 14, 2018. More interesting news about Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Oak Valley Community Bank Announces New Branch Opening in Sacramento – GlobeNewswire” published on June 04, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Oak Valley Community Bank Recognized as Most Active SBA 504 Lending Partner – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 02, 2018.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking services and products for individuals and business enterprises in Oakdale, California and the surrounding areas. The company has market cap of $142.04 million. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Commercial Banking. It has a 13.84 P/E ratio. The firm accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as overdraft protection facilities and certificates of deposit.

Banc Funds Co Llc holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Oak Valley Bancorp for 384,797 shares. Maltese Capital Management Llc owns 116,188 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. has 0.13% invested in the company for 22,600 shares. The New York-based American International Group Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc., a Nebraska-based fund reported 573 shares.

The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $17.39. About 1,992 shares traded. Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) has declined 0.53% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.53% the S&P500. Some Historical OVLY News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Oak Valley Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OVLY); 18/04/2018 Oak Valley Bancorp 1Q EPS 35c; 29/05/2018 – Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Business Development Officer and Branch Manager Hiring; 14/05/2018 – Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Commercial Banking Market Manager Promotions

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DDD, PUMP, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 12/19/2018: JBL, MU, BB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Dec 18, 2018 : MSFT, CSCO, CMCSA, T, FCX, V, KEY, GPK, FE, MU, AMD, INTC – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Has Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, October 12 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, July 20. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, October 25. On Tuesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by PiperJaffray with “Overweight”. On Friday, July 20 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, June 25 by Atlantic Securities. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, October 25 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 20 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, October 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Apriem reported 3,474 shares. Echo Street Capital Management Limited Liability reported 497,259 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Qci Asset Management holds 2.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 228,548 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel stated it has 676,346 shares. Swedbank has 6.14% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). California-based Cohen Management Inc has invested 2.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Archford Strategies Limited Liability Company has 47,518 shares for 1.98% of their portfolio. Motley Fool Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 54,873 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Athena Lc reported 107,978 shares. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Lc reported 28,259 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Salem Cap Mngmt invested in 6.31% or 103,221 shares. Oberweis Asset Management has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Miller Investment Management Lp invested in 1.21% or 34,839 shares. Camarda Advsr Lc, Florida-based fund reported 8,862 shares. Philadelphia Tru invested in 3.94% or 419,502 shares.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $54.07 million activity. BROD FRANK H had sold 20,000 shares worth $2.15 million. Capossela Christopher C had sold 10,000 shares worth $1.12 million. On Friday, August 31 the insider Hogan Kathleen T sold $4.45M. 203,418 shares valued at $21.70M were sold by Nadella Satya on Friday, October 26. Hood Amy sold $13.09 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, August 31.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased American Elec Pwr Inc (NYSE:AEP) stake by 6,138 shares to 29,158 valued at $2.16 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) stake by 1,854 shares and now owns 37,690 shares. Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) was reduced too.