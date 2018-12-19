Wall Street Access Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 64.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wall Street Access Asset Management Llc bought 2,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,444 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.22 million, up from 4,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $387.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.23% or $8.96 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 30.49 million shares traded or 20.33% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/04/2018 – PUBLICIS PUBP.PA SAYS NOT SEEING ANY MATERIAL IMPACT ON ITS BUSINESS FROM THE ISSUES SURROUNDING FACEBOOK FB.O; 09/04/2018 – AILMAN: FACEBOOK IS A CLOSED SYSTEM, CLOSED BOOK FOR INVESTORS; 09/04/2018 – Facebook chief admits ‘mistakes’; 10/04/2018 – Corruption Currents: Zuckerberg Apologizes for Facebook Data Handling; 27/04/2018 – Uganda Mulls Tax on Users of Facebook, WhatsApp Amid Questions; 27/03/2018 – Facebook won’t say if Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress; 15/04/2018 – PHILIPPINES’ ROQUE OBJECTS TO FACEBOOK CHOICE OF RAPPLER, VERA; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK TO ALLOW USERS TO APPEAL DECISIONS ON POSTS; 05/04/2018 – Due to Demand, Long John Silver’s Brings Back $5 Reel Deal; 19/03/2018 – Facebook data from some 50 million users ended up with Cambridge Analytica, the data company that helped get Donald Trump elected

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC) by 7.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc bought 17,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 253,404 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.47 million, up from 236,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Altra Industrial Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $25.73. About 223,435 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 44.16% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – WILL INCREASE SIZE OF ITS BOARD WITH ADDITION OF ONE BOARD MEMBER DESIGNATED BY FORTIVE; 07/03/2018 – Altra Will Boost Board Size by One Member Designated by Fortive; 06/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 24/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Will Remain Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts; 21/04/2018 – DJ Altra Industrial Motion Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIMC); 07/03/2018 – Fortive to Designate One Member of Altra’s Bd of Directors, Expected to Initially Be Patrick J. Murph; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – TOTAL CONSIDERATION TO FORTIVE INCLUDES $1.4 BLN OF CASH PROCEEDS AND DEBT REDUCTION FOR FORTIVE; 07/03/2018 – Fortive To Sell 4 A&S Companies To Altra Industrial In A Deal Valued At $3 Billion — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Fortive Announces Agreement to Combine Automation and Specialty Businesses with Altra Industrial Motion Corp

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 75 insider sales for $1.73 billion activity. On Wednesday, July 11 Stretch Colin sold $151,815 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 750 shares. Another trade for 5,300 shares valued at $871,068 was sold by Cox Christopher K. Shares for $308,017 were sold by Taylor Susan J.S.. 37,982 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $7.74M were sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd. On Tuesday, October 23 Sandberg Sheryl sold $8.41M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 55,000 shares. On Wednesday, August 15 the insider Wehner David M. sold $1.72M.

Wall Street Access Asset Management Llc, which manages about $292.09M and $76.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,468 shares to 5,314 shares, valued at $502,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since October 30, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $157,200 activity.

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.88B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entertain (NYSE:WWE) by 81,860 shares to 192,193 shares, valued at $18.59M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barnes Group Inc (NYSE:B) by 8,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,731 shares, and cut its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN).

