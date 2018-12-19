Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 10.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 249,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.56M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $308.62M, up from 2.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $78.36. About 6.39 million shares traded or 30.35% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 19.78% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 3.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 13,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 408,526 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.69 million, down from 421,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 1.71M shares traded or 28.14% up from the average. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has declined 3.66% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.66% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 15/03/2018 – DUTCH PM RUTTE SAYS UNILEVER CHOICE CREATES EMPLOYMENT: ANP; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q NET INCOME 13.5B RUPEES; 15/03/2018 – FITCH: NO RATING IMPACT FROM UNILEVER’S PLANNED SIMPLIFICATION; 13/04/2018 – Unilever faces potential shareholder unrest over pay policy; 30/05/2018 – FITCH: NO RTG IMPACT FROM UNILEVER’S PROPOSED BOND TERMS CHANGE; 20/03/2018 – Unilever Prices $2.1 Bln Bond Issue; 02/05/2018 – Investors Push Back Against Unilever Executive Pay Motion; 15/03/2018 – Unilever 3 Units Are: Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment; 10/05/2018 – Unilever Nigeria calls shareholder vote over sale of spreads business; 18/04/2018 – Unilever faces unrest over UK exit

Among 11 analysts covering Unilever NV (NYSE:UN), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Unilever NV had 13 analyst reports since September 25, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 27 by Liberum Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, August 31. As per Tuesday, January 12, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy” on Tuesday, December 13. Argus Research upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, March 23 report. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, July 22 to “Sector Perform”. As per Friday, September 25, the company rating was upgraded by Berenberg. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Thursday, August 10 report. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, December 8 by Credit Suisse. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 24 to “Overweight”.

More notable recent Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Donâ€™t Buy the Headlines or Clorox Stock at All Right Now – Investorplace.com” on November 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Glaxo in talks with Unilever to sell Horlicks unit – FT – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “10 Defensive Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio in 2019 – Investorplace.com” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “1 Top Growth Stock for 2019 and Beyond – The Motley Fool Canada” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “The Grinch Stole the Christmas Rally But Left a Generous Gift for Contrarian Canadian Investors! – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $76.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 141,194 shares to 3.15M shares, valued at $519.76 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) by 25,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,482 shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).

Among 33 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 85% are positive. Electronic Arts had 120 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho given on Wednesday, February 1. Mizuho maintained the shares of EA in report on Wednesday, November 2 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Wednesday, October 14. Morgan Stanley maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Wednesday, July 11. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $130 target. As per Monday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. On Wednesday, November 1 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 28 by Wedbush. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) earned “Long-Term Buy” rating by Hilliard Lyons on Wednesday, March 30. The company was maintained on Friday, April 13 by Robert W. Baird.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 69 investors sold EA shares while 197 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 271.01 million shares or 0.29% more from 270.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 2.54M shares. Pitcairn accumulated 32,083 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs has 119 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tudor Invest Et Al owns 36,904 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 55,581 shares stake. Cap Advisors Ltd Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 192 shares. Fdx Incorporated, California-based fund reported 5,452 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 5,906 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.09% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). California-based Clifford Swan Counsel Lc has invested 0.02% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.06% stake. Eulav Asset Mgmt owns 45,000 shares. Axel Cap has invested 3.74% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Gmt Capital invested in 0.07% or 23,320 shares. Symphony Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 6,988 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Electronic Arts Stock May Be a Value Trap, But Itâ€™s Worth Another Look – Investorplace.com” on November 30, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “WISeKey and Saudi Advanced Technologies “SAT” (a company of EA Juffali & Brothers) to establish a Joint Venture to expand cybersecurity and IoT offerings in the Middle East – Nasdaq” published on December 05, 2018, Fool.com published: “Time to Buy Activision Blizzard Stock? 1 Analyst Thinks So – Motley Fool” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gaming Stocks: How to Trade a Downtrodden EA and ATVI – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Electronic Arts (EA) Offers Beta Version of Battlefield V – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2018.