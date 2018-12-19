Washington Capital Management Has Boosted Goldcorp New (GG) Position; Last Week Kinross Gold (KGC) Coverage

Among 5 analysts covering Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Kinross Gold had 5 analyst reports since August 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, September 17. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform” on Monday, August 20. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $4 target in Thursday, September 6 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, August 29. See Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) latest ratings:

10/10/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $4 Initiates Coverage On

17/09/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $6 New Target: $5 Maintain

06/09/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral New Target: $4 Maintain

29/08/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $4 New Target: $3.25 Maintain

20/08/2018 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Old Target: $4.75 Downgrade

Washington Capital Management Inc increased Goldcorp Inc New (GG) stake by 31.71% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Washington Capital Management Inc acquired 34,585 shares as Goldcorp Inc New (GG)’s stock declined 4.97%. The Washington Capital Management Inc holds 143,635 shares with $1.47M value, up from 109,050 last quarter. Goldcorp Inc New now has $8.44B valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.66. About 6.23M shares traded. Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) has declined 20.38% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in and Goldcorp Sign Collaboration Agreement; 24/05/2018 – Goldcorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Goldcorp’s Telfer Sees Gold Prices Going ‘Significantly Higher’ (Video); 26/04/2018 – GOLDCORP CEO DAVID GAROFALO SPEAKS IN 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 15/05/2018 – Goldcorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – PROGRAM TO IMPLEMENT $250 MLN OF SUSTAINABLE ANNUAL EFFICIENCIES BY MIDDLE OF 2018 IS ON TRACK; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – FY 2018 GUIDANCE RECONFIRMED FOR GOLD PRODUCTION; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – BORDEN PROJECT ON TRACK FOR COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION BY H2 2019

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. The company has market cap of $3.76 billion. The companyÂ’s gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It has a 17.28 P/E ratio. It also produces and sells silver; and explores for copper.

The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.99. About 19.61M shares traded or 30.91% up from the average. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has declined 26.29% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.29% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 16/05/2018 – KINROSS SLOWING TASIAST PHASE 2 SPEND AMID MAURITANIA TALKS; 26/03/2018 – SEC: SETTLEMENT W/ KINROSS GOLD; 22/03/2018 – S&P REVISES KINROSS GOLD CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS SAYS HAS STRONG STRUCTURAL SUPPORT FOR MAURITANIA TALKS; 26/03/2018 – GERDAU GETS BRAZIL REGULATOR APPROVAL TO SELL PLANTS TO KINROSS; 09/04/2018 – KINROSS GOLD-MINING OPERATIONS IN RUSSIA CONTINUE TO OPERATE ACCORDING TO PLAN AND REMAIN UNAFFECTED BY NEW SANCTIONS ANNOUNCED BY US ON APRIL 6, 2018; 15/03/2018 – KINROSS ADOPTS NEW HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 26/03/2018 – SEC: Kinross Gold Charged With FCPA Violations; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS `HOPES TO BE TRIMMING AROUND THE EDGES’ IN MAURITANIA; 08/05/2018 – Kinross Gold 1Q EPS 8c