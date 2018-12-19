Washington Trust Company decreased Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) stake by 5.07% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Washington Trust Company sold 5,043 shares as Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)’s stock declined 4.96%. The Washington Trust Company holds 94,382 shares with $14.22M value, down from 99,425 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing Inc now has $56.96B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.12. About 1.81 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 20.58% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/03/2018 – Ackman Sells $125 Million of ADP Stake After Share Price Run-Up; 02/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 13/03/2018 – Pershing Square Capital Management Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. to 7.2%; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 11/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March Regional Employment Report (Table); 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018 TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 3.6%;; 19/04/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 42.8K Jobs in March(Table); 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 DESTINATIONS LATIN AMERICA (-9.0%) AND NORTH AMERICA (-4.2%) WERE DOWN; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Growth Is Strong, But Slowing; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – REMAINING DURATION OF CONCESSION UNTIL 2032

Parkwood Llc decreased Twenty (FOXA) stake by 23.82% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Parkwood Llc sold 95,281 shares as Twenty (FOXA)’s stock rose 9.84%. The Parkwood Llc holds 304,795 shares with $14.12 million value, down from 400,076 last quarter. Twenty now has $89.73B valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $48.47. About 7.94M shares traded. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) has risen 44.38% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXA News: 19/03/2018 – FOX 61: EXCLUSIVE: Families of Sheehan HS football players involved in serious crash speak to FOX 61; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST HAS ENGAGED WITH SKY INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE IN RESPECT OF ACQUISITION; 10/04/2018 – FOX News Radio to Debut Benson and Harf with Co-Hosts Guy Benson and Marie Harf on Monday, May 7th; 09/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX TO BUY SEVEN STATIONS FROM SINCLAIR BROADCAST; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECTS TO BE IN THE POSITION TO REQUEST SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR DISNEY TRANSACTION AND CREATION OF NEW FOX THIS SUMMER-LACHLAN MURDOCH; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT; 25/04/2018 – SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 25/04/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE IS NOW TERMINATING CO-OPERATION AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO WITH 21CF ON 15 DEC 2016; 10/04/2018 – Fox Networks Group Says It Is Cooperating Fully With European Commission Inspection — Fox Representative; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox to Acquire Seven Stations from Sinclair Broadcast Group

More notable recent Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA) Up 3.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Nov 29, 2018 : FOXA, EC, CETV, SYMC, GGB, KSS, DAL, MDR, MSFT, WMB, AMD, STAY – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why the Best Is Yet to Come for Walt Disney – Nasdaq” on December 15, 2018. More interesting news about Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Netflix Could Lose 20% of Its Top Content as Soon as 2020 – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Disney’s Acquisition of Fox Nears the Finish Line – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 09, 2018.

Among 7 analysts covering Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Twenty-First Century Fox had 9 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $49 target in Thursday, September 6 report. As per Monday, October 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, July 20. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Thursday, August 9 by RBC Capital Markets. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of FOXA in report on Tuesday, August 7 with “Buy” rating. FBR Capital maintained the shares of FOXA in report on Friday, June 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, November 8.

Parkwood Llc increased Booking Holdings Inc stake by 403 shares to 3,034 valued at $6.02 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Mgm Holdings Inc (MGMB) stake by 5,000 shares and now owns 15,000 shares. Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) was raised too.

Analysts await Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 21.43% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.42 per share. FOXA’s profit will be $610.92 million for 36.72 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.54% negative EPS growth.

Washington Trust Company increased Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) stake by 57,441 shares to 58,623 valued at $4.85 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Vanguard (VOO) stake by 2,372 shares and now owns 13,380 shares. Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was raised too.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “US private-sector job growth misses forecasts in Nov -ADP – Nasdaq” published on December 06, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Salad of Econ Data for Healthy Markets: ADP, Claims & More – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ADP (ADP) Up 3.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – PWB, ADP, VMW, NVDA – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Among 7 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Automatic Data Processing had 7 analyst reports since August 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Monday, August 13. Citigroup maintained the shares of ADP in report on Thursday, November 1 with “Neutral” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of ADP in report on Thursday, November 1 with “Market Perform” rating.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 selling transactions for $32.46 million activity. Another trade for 950 shares valued at $137,507 was sold by Perrotti Thomas J. O’Brien Dermot J had sold 10,946 shares worth $1.58M. Sackman Stuart sold $172,886 worth of stock. On Friday, August 31 the insider Ayala John sold $1.74M. Black Maria had sold 6,216 shares worth $901,811 on Friday, August 31. Another trade for 62,228 shares valued at $9.06 million was sold by Rodriguez Carlos A. Bonarti Michael A sold $337,896 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Friday, August 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 50 investors sold ADP shares while 461 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 332.04 million shares or 0.51% less from 333.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kanawha Management Ltd Liability stated it has 113,282 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Rech Inc holds 574,919 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Union Bank reported 0.11% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Raymond James Trust Na owns 36,720 shares. Cypress Cap Grp Inc Inc invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Wesbanco Natl Bank Inc invested in 12,215 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 813,180 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Advisor Prns Lc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 12,386 shares. 1.25 million were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership. Brave Asset Management stated it has 0.28% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Newman Dignan Sheerar reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Co has invested 0.53% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Ameriprise Inc owns 2.06M shares. Sequoia Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 4,197 shares. 123,366 were reported by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund.