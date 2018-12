Stonehill Capital Management Llc decreased Akorn Inc Common (AKRX) stake by 50.05% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Stonehill Capital Management Llc sold 800,750 shares as Akorn Inc Common (AKRX)’s stock declined 68.17%. The Stonehill Capital Management Llc holds 799,250 shares with $10.37M value, down from 1.60 million last quarter. Akorn Inc Common now has $490.67M valuation. The stock decreased 3.22% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.91. About 2.81 million shares traded. Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) has declined 86.27% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AKRX News: 18/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Akorn, Inc. — AKRX; 15/05/2018 – Magnetar Adds Microsemi, Exits Alerian MLP ETF, Cuts Akorn: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Oxford Asset Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Akorn; 26/03/2018 – Akorn settles U.S. lawsuit stemming from financial restatement; 04/04/2018 – GKB OPHTHALMICS LTD GKBO.BO SAYS CO APPOINTED A.J. NOEL T. DA SILVA AS CFO; 29/05/2018 – Moore Kuehn, PLLC Announces an Investigation Involving Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duties by Officers and Directors of Akorn; 24/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Rating On Akorn Inc. Still On Watch Developing; 18/05/2018 – FRESENIUS FREG.DE CEO SAYS COSTS RELATED TO AKORN TRANSACTION TOTAL 60 MLN EUROS SO FAR; 09/04/2018 – AKRX INVESTORS NOTICE: Lieff Cabraser Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action against Akorn, Inc; 27/04/2018 – AKORN SAYS BUYER USED PRETEXT TO RENEGE ON $4.3 BILIION OFFER

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased Penn Natl Gaming Inc (PENN) stake by 17.77% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc acquired 130,677 shares as Penn Natl Gaming Inc (PENN)’s stock declined 29.54%. The Waterfront Capital Partners Llc holds 866,177 shares with $28.52 million value, up from 735,500 last quarter. Penn Natl Gaming Inc now has $2.45B valuation. The stock decreased 3.23% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $20.7. About 1.57 million shares traded. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has declined 21.04% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 29/05/2018 – Penn National Gaming to Exit Jamul Casino Term Loan C Facility and the Project; 29/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Hldrs Approve Pinnacle Entertainment Acquisition; 29/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Shareholders Approve Pinnacle Entertainment Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming 1Q EPS 48c; 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming 1Q Rev $816.1M; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC QTRLY NET REVENUES $ 816.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC – FOR FY 2018, SEES DILUTED EPS OF $1.62; 21/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC – GOAL REMAINS TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 22/03/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Meadows Casino To Penn National Gaming; 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming 1Q Adj EBITDA $242.6M

Among 2 analysts covering Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Akorn had 2 analyst reports since October 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) earned “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Wednesday, October 17. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Tuesday, November 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 23 investors sold PENN shares while 70 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 89.28 million shares or 3.81% more from 86.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 8.96 million shares. Macroview Investment Management Llc has 0.02% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 151 shares. Gam Hldg Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 18,633 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 22,666 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 102,899 shares in its portfolio. Copper Rock Capital Ptnrs owns 807,430 shares. Moreover, Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 56,384 shares. Wealthtrust holds 0% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 10 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Company has 0.05% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 25,945 shares. Comerica Bancorp holds 121,839 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 0.01% or 731,384 shares. Group Inc One Trading Lp reported 6,577 shares stake. The Florida-based Gator Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.78% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Westfield Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.19% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Symphony Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 13,749 shares.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 4 insider sales for $3.12 million activity. Shares for $1.13M were sold by WILMOTT TIMOTHY J. Shares for $22,720 were bought by NAPLES RONALD J on Monday, December 10. SCACCETTI JANE had bought 1,000 shares worth $21,380. Shares for $234,290 were sold by Reibstein Saul on Friday, August 24.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) stake by 160,464 shares to 45,136 valued at $3.30M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Americold Rlty Tr stake by 26,876 shares and now owns 1.07M shares. Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) was reduced too.