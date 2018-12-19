Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in New Sr Invt Group Inc (SNR) by 93.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd sold 629,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,791 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $258,000, down from 672,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd who had been investing in New Sr Invt Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $379.53 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.62. About 579,945 shares traded or 0.79% up from the average. New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) has declined 38.35% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SNR News: 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Normalized FFO 21c a Shr; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Rev $99.2M; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss $13.3M; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment: Review of Strategic Alternatives Is Ongoing; 11/05/2018 – Current Fixed-Income Chief Ram Nayak Moves Into New Senior Investment-Bank Risk and Advisory Role; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 16/05/2018 – NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT SAYS ON MAY 14, CO’S UNITS ENTERED INTO 1-YEAR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT OF $720 MLN – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Total Net Operating Income $47.1M; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Senior Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNR)

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 17.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 76,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.90% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 516,254 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.59 million, up from 439,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $28.72. About 1.90 million shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 11.32% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES BRIAN CARTWRIGHT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to Its Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 FFO $1.73-1.79/Share; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Net $40.2M; 05/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: HCP, Puma, Related; 05/03/2018 – HCP to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 22/03/2018 – MOROCCO ANNUAL INFLATION RATE AT 1.8% IN FEBRUARY: HCP; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 16/03/2018 – HCP Inc. CEO Thomas M. Herzog 2017 Total Compensation $7.3M; 05/03/2018 – HCP & ATRIA SR LIVING REPORT PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 2

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $746.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 716,715 shares to 529,688 shares, valued at $7.90M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Four Corners Ppty Tr Inc by 150,826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 365,507 shares, and cut its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI).

Since December 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.44 million activity.

More notable recent HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “3 REITS That Can Withstand Fed Rate Hikes in 2019 – GuruFocus.com” on December 18, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “HCP Upsizes and Prices Public Offering of 15,000,000 Shares of Common Stock – PRNewswire” published on December 10, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “HCP, Inc. (HCP) Announces 14M Share Public Offering of Common Stock – StreetInsider.com” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HCP upsizes and prices 15M equity offering – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is This Healthcare REIT Best for Dividends? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Analysts await New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) to report earnings on February, 22. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 53.57% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.28 per share. SNR’s profit will be $10.68 million for 8.88 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by New Senior Investment Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Senior Investment Group’s (SNR) CEO Susan Givens on Q1 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Down 450 Points; Crude Oil Falls 2.5% – Benzinga” published on December 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “New Senior Deferring Dividend Cut To Strategic Alternatives – Seeking Alpha” on February 23, 2018. More interesting news about New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Senior Investment slumps 6.3% as internalization negotiations continue – Seeking Alpha” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DOC Is Solid As A Rock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd, which manages about $825.08 million and $303.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brandywinegbl Glbal Inm Oprt by 68,752 shares to 495,328 shares, valued at $5.41 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

