Lsb Industries Inc (NYSE:LXU) had a decrease of 12.11% in short interest. LXU's SI was 1.36M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 12.11% from 1.55 million shares previously. With 164,000 avg volume, 8 days are for Lsb Industries Inc (NYSE:LXU)'s short sellers to cover LXU's short positions. The SI to Lsb Industries Inc's float is 7.75%. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.08. About 42,417 shares traded. LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) has declined 21.07% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500.

West Family Investments Inc increased Pdl Biopharma Inc (PDLI) stake by 85.66% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. West Family Investments Inc acquired 289,659 shares as Pdl Biopharma Inc (PDLI)'s stock rose 26.47%. The West Family Investments Inc holds 627,800 shares with $1.65M value, up from 338,141 last quarter. Pdl Biopharma Inc now has $407.27M valuation. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.79. About 872,625 shares traded. PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) has risen 7.89% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.89% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.13, from 0.63 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 17 investors sold PDLI shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 123.16 million shares or 0.63% more from 122.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Paloma Prtnrs reported 203,900 shares. 123,296 are held by Secor Cap Advsrs Ltd Partnership. 11,567 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insur Ny. Mackenzie Fin has invested 0% in PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI). Bessemer Gp invested in 21,800 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 20,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 161,610 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 57,000 shares. 20,000 are held by Franklin Street Advsr Nc. Whittier Tru Of Nevada has 0% invested in PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) for 80 shares. American Intl owns 95,106 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) for 332,110 shares.

More notable recent PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "PDL BioPharma (PDLI) Up 2.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq" on December 06, 2018

LSB Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $174.00 million. The firm provides nitrogen fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate , urea ammonia nitrate, and AN ammonia solution for agricultural applications; high purity and commercial grade ammonia, high purity AN, sulfuric acids, mixed nitrating acids, carbon dioxide, and diesel exhaust fluids, as well as concentrated, blended, and regular nitric acids for industrial applications; and industrial grade AN and solutions for the mining industry. It currently has negative earnings. It offers industrial acids and other chemical products to the polyurethane, paper, fiber, emission control, and electronic industries; and blended and regular nitric acids, and industrial and high purity ammonia for various specialty applications, including the reduction of air emissions from power plants, as well as agricultural products to farmers, ranchers, fertilizer dealers, and distributors.

Since November 6, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $10,215 activity. $10,215 worth of stock was sold by SANDERS RICHARD S JR on Tuesday, November 6.