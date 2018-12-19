Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased Loral Space & Communications Inc. (LORL) stake by 70.18% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 86,091 shares as Loral Space & Communications Inc. (LORL)’s stock declined 7.28%. The Glacier Peak Capital Llc holds 36,572 shares with $1.66M value, down from 122,663 last quarter. Loral Space & Communications Inc. now has $1.21B valuation. The stock increased 2.42% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $38.97. About 36,353 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 9.47% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500.

West Family Investments Inc decreased Medley Cap Corp (MCC) stake by 34.58% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. West Family Investments Inc sold 126,999 shares as Medley Cap Corp (MCC)’s stock declined 16.67%. The West Family Investments Inc holds 240,237 shares with $918,000 value, down from 367,236 last quarter. Medley Cap Corp now has $174.32 million valuation. The stock increased 4.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.2. About 398,966 shares traded or 91.36% up from the average. Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC) has declined 41.39% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MCC News: 17/04/2018 – ROUMELL ASSET MANAGEMENT-BELIEVE MEDLEY CAPITAL BOARD SHOULD UNDERTAKE EFFORT TO SELL BUSINESS; UNDERLYING INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO & MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT; 24/04/2018 – MCC, KU Sign Agreement to Advance Pathways for Kansas City Students; 17/04/2018 – Roumell Asset Management Submits Letter to Bd of Directors of Medley Cap; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mcc’s Proposed Usd Senior Perpetual Securities; 29/03/2018 – METALLURGICAL CORPORATION OF CHINA LTD – MCC REAL ESTATE AND MCC INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT ENTER INTO PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH CCB TRUST; 09/05/2018 – MEDLEY CAPITAL – QTRLY NET ASSET VALUE OF $7.02 PER SHARE; 29/03/2018 – Jim Simons’s Son-in-Law Discloses $3 Billion in Assets at Medley; 17/04/2018 – ROUMELL SAYS MEDLEY CAPITAL SHOULD `SELL THE BUSINESS’; 09/05/2018 – Medley Capital 2Q Net Asset Value $7.02/Shr; 27/03/2018 – TheaterMania: EXCLUSIVE: Jordan Fisher Sings “I’m Here” From The Color Purple at MCC’s Miscast

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.24, from 2.27 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 10 investors sold LORL shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 20.24 million shares or 0.75% more from 20.09 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Renaissance Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 95,900 shares. Moreover, Element Mgmt Llc has 0.01% invested in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Proxima Capital Ltd owns 57,600 shares. Mackenzie Corporation invested in 0% or 19,000 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd has 0% invested in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Glacier Peak Ltd accumulated 36,572 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 8,313 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 4,698 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) or 877,576 shares. Mhr Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 20.63% or 8.53 million shares in its portfolio. Ancora Lc holds 0.02% or 10,958 shares. The New York-based Gamco Et Al has invested 0.27% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Macquarie Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Deutsche Bancorp Ag stated it has 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL).