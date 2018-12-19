Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in General Motors Co (GM) by 0.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought 11,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $40.94 million, up from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in General Motors Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $36.01. About 4.21 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has declined 18.09% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 26/04/2018 – General Motors 1Q Net $1B; 27/03/2018 – IDBI BANK SAYS ONE GM WAS SUSPENDED; CBI REGISTERED CASES; 31/05/2018 – General Motors: SoftBank to Invest First Tranche of $900M at Closing; 13/04/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Congressman Tim Ryan Statement on GM Lordstown Announcement; 15/03/2018 – GM’s S.Korean union says will not demand pay rise; calls for job security; 30/04/2018 – GM Going Dark on Monthly Sales Won’t Stop Reporting Shenanigans; 17/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Demands Answers Following General Motors Layoffs in Lordstown; 31/05/2018 – GM’S DRIVERLESS TAXI PLANS WILL BE `GATED BY SAFETY’: AMMANN; 18/04/2018 – Cadillac President Johan De Nysschen replaced by head of GM Canada; 18/04/2018 – JOHAN DE NYSSCHEN COMMENTS ON GM EXIT IN PHONE INTERVIEW

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 2.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 16,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 658,612 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $37.44 billion, down from 674,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $65.23. About 4.51 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS – AGEEMENT PROVIDES FOR NESTLÉ TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250 MLN UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES; 04/05/2018 – NEWSTALK1010: #BREAKING: Starbucks Canada tells @NEWSTALK1010, that they will be closing all company-operated stores and; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO sees Nestle deal as way to return $20 billion to shareholders over next three years; 16/04/2018 – Philly OEM: City Offices Release Statements Regarding Starbucks Incident; 14/03/2018 – Yonhap: Starbucks posts record operating profit in Korea in 2017; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé enters agreement for the perpetual global license of Starbucks consumer and foodservice products; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial-bias education day; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SVP JOHN KELLY COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks chief executive apologizes for arrests of two black men; 22/05/2018 – The company’s decision to open up its doors and patios to non-paying customers drew complaints that Starbucks stores would turn into havens for drug users and the homeless

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,875 shares to 725,797 shares, valued at $81.90M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wesfarmers Ltd by 48,858 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 396,721 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.64 EPS, down 1.54% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $793.98M for 25.48 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 insider sales for $15.56 million activity. $5.46M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was sold by ULLMAN MYRON E III. On Monday, August 20 the insider BREWER ROSALIND G bought $270,200.

