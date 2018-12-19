Spears Abacus Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 3.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc bought 6,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 198,579 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.10 million, up from 192,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $38.14. About 12.48M shares traded or 8.93% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Western Digital (Wdc) (WDC) by 68.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 22,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,960 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.28M, up from 33,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Western Digital (Wdc) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $37.83. About 3.80 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 46.83% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.83% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises; 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93; 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 62 investors sold SLB shares while 512 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 446 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.46% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Finance Consulate holds 0.13% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 3,822 shares. Perkins Coie Company invested in 1,406 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Washington Bancorporation has 5,112 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cls Invs Ltd has 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Randolph Co, a Ohio-based fund reported 176,975 shares. Comerica Bancshares reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). California-based San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) has invested 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Klingenstein Fields And has 422,056 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1.26% or 107,167 shares. Gsa Capital Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 16,328 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar holds 0.1% or 3,518 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Cap Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Lincoln invested in 5,728 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 0.03% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Sentinel Lba holds 6,152 shares.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $2.91 million activity. Another trade for 60,000 shares valued at $3.40M was made by AYAT SIMON on Monday, September 24.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $837.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 5,681 shares to 551,975 shares, valued at $29.39M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 635,219 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,293 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Among 40 analysts covering Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB), 31 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Schlumberger Limited. had 162 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, October 22 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 20 by Argus Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, March 15. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, October 20. The company was maintained on Monday, October 23 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by Seaport Global given on Monday, April 23. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, January 25. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Friday, October 20. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, September 9. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, March 23.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $180.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 13,438 shares to 37,643 shares, valued at $3.19M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.85 million activity. $80,148 worth of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) shares were sold by MASSENGILL MATTHEW E.

