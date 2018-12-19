Westpac Banking Corp decreased Highwoods Pptys Inc (HIW) stake by 31.98% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Westpac Banking Corp sold 43,417 shares as Highwoods Pptys Inc (HIW)’s stock declined 12.81%. The Westpac Banking Corp holds 92,350 shares with $4.36 billion value, down from 135,767 last quarter. Highwoods Pptys Inc now has $4.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.29. About 236,756 shares traded. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 16.75% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC HIW.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $3.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q Rev $180.4M; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – UPDATES 2018 FFO OUTLOOK TO $3.37 TO $3.47 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHR $0.31; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties Declares Dividend of 46.25c; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – ISSUED $350 MILLION 10-YEAR NOTES WITH AN EFFECTIVE INTEREST RATE OF 4.06%; 09/04/2018 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Exits Highwoods; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends; 19/04/2018 – DJ Highwoods Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIW)

First Trust Specialty Finance & Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB) investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.50, from 1.5 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 8 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 4 sold and decreased their stakes in First Trust Specialty Finance & Financial Opportunities Fund. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 1.01 million shares, down from 1.03 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding First Trust Specialty Finance & Financial Opportunities Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 2 Increased: 7 New Position: 1.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $186,998 activity. Miller Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,676 shares worth $186,998.

Analysts await Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 2.38% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.84 per share. HIW’s profit will be $91.42M for 11.71 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Highwoods Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Westpac Banking Corp increased Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) stake by 34,620 shares to 123,962 valued at $16.44B in 2018Q3. It also upped Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) stake by 20,433 shares and now owns 163,506 shares. Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 23 investors sold HIW shares while 86 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 89.54 million shares or 1.37% less from 90.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barclays Plc holds 210,482 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) or 100 shares. Apg Asset Management Us holds 0.65% or 1.78 million shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 159,149 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt owns 193 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 191,357 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.09% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.21M shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Com reported 0.02% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Comm Fincl Bank, a Missouri-based fund reported 39,021 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset accumulated 127,400 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Sterling Capital Ltd Liability Company, a North Carolina-based fund reported 535,064 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.01% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 28,300 shares.

The stock increased 1.48% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.48. About 108,832 shares traded or 141.35% up from the average. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB) has declined 1.62% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500.