Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft decreased Emerson Elec Co (EMR) stake by 11.08% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold 4,898 shares as Emerson Elec Co (EMR)’s stock declined 17.99%. The Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft holds 39,301 shares with $3.01M value, down from 44,199 last quarter. Emerson Elec Co now has $36.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $57.68. About 5.06M shares traded or 26.50% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 4.91% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 15/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Survey: Over Half of U.S. Homeowners Unaware Garbage Disposals Can Help Reduce Landfill Waste; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Net $482M; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON SEES 2018 EPS $3.10-$3.20, SAW $3.05-$3.15, EST. $3.13; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Closing Within Next 90 Days; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – AGREED ON TERMS TO ACQUIRE AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR A CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF EUR 527 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Cigna and Emerson Electric; 19/04/2018 – BlueFin & Emerson Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Roxar Gauge Technology to U.S. Gulf of Mexico Operators

Paul Baker is the director of Repro Med Systems Inc. He lately unloaded 1,819,547 shares in the New York-based company with the transaction value amounting to around $2,052,449 US Dollars. This number is according to the filing documented price of $1.1 per every share. Now, Paul Baker owns a total of 50,000 shares or 0.13% of the Company’s market cap.

The stock increased 0.66% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.53. About 3,100 shares traded. Repro Med Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REPR) has 0.00% since December 19, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Repro Med Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets proprietary portable medical devices and supplies primarily for the ambulatory infusion market and emergency medical applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $58.47 million. The firm offers mechanical infusion product FREEDOM infusion systems, which include the FREEDOM60 syringe infusion driver, the FreedomEdge syringe infusion driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, RMS precision flow rate tubing, and RMS precision flow rate controller, as well as medical suction product RES-Q-VAC, a portable medical suction system. It has a 34.77 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products directly to physician offices, hospitals, and other institutional customers, as well as through regional distributors specializing in the hospital respiratory care market.

Among 10 analysts covering Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Emerson Electric had 12 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) rating on Thursday, August 9. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $85 target. As per Monday, December 17, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. Argus Research maintained the shares of EMR in report on Tuesday, August 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, November 12. As per Friday, August 10, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. On Thursday, October 4 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 30 by UBS. The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, July 12. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $88 target in Monday, September 24 report.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) stake by 9,071 shares to 12,782 valued at $2.08 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) stake by 20,456 shares and now owns 32,735 shares. Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) was raised too.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $9.17 million activity. 47,530 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) shares with value of $3.51 million were sold by DELLAQUILA FRANK J. 9,070 shares were sold by Karsanbhai Surendralal Lanca, worth $616,760. 60,000 shares valued at $4.57 million were sold by MONSER EDWARD L on Friday, September 7. 6,409 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) shares with value of $475,774 were sold by Pelch Steven J..

