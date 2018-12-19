Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 16.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 6,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,105 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.59M, up from 40,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $113.55. About 420,770 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 31.59% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Sale Of Embraco Compressor Business And A Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 913.8M RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL COMPANY’S EMBRACO COMPRESSOR BUSINESS TO NIDEC CORPORATION FOR A CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.08 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Raises Dividend to $1.15 Vs. $1.10; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in Michigan Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 15/05/2018 – Whirlpool fridge model declared safe after London’s Grenfell fire; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Net $94M; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Fergus Falls Sears Hometown Store; 24/04/2018 – Nidec To Acquire Whirlpool Corporation’s Compressor Business

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 0.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 12,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $37.91M, down from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $24.92. About 66.88M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 08/03/2018 – SEC: MERRILL LYNCH CHARGED WITH GATEKEEPING FAILURES; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock to offer gun-free investment strategies, ETFs; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America’s Cost-Cutting Drive Pushes Profit to Record; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 08/05/2018 – Kala Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference May 15; 12/03/2018 – Allegion to Attend 2018 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference; 15/05/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S BLANCH CONCLUDES BLOOMBERG RADIO INTERVIEW; 21/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $172 FROM $159

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99 million and $365.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 202,456 shares to 14,460 shares, valued at $163,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 12 analysts covering Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Whirlpool had 44 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, October 24 report. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $140 target in Thursday, October 18 report. Longbow downgraded the shares of WHR in report on Tuesday, July 24 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 1 by M Partners. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, October 9 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, July 24. The stock of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, September 7. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, August 13 report. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Wednesday, July 25 by RBC Capital Markets.

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2019 Should Mark the Return of Value Stocks – The Motley Fool” on November 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Bit Oversold On Whirlpool – Seeking Alpha” published on October 24, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “15 Winning Stocks to Buy in 2019 (That Were Losers in 2018) – Investorplace.com” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “France fines washing machine makers $214 million for price rigging – StreetInsider.com” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 28, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $198,817 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 57 investors sold WHR shares while 173 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 55.77 million shares or 2.32% less from 57.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.09% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Rampart Inv Mgmt Com Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Bollard Group Limited Liability Company owns 2,251 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 6,439 shares. Sigma Planning reported 3,493 shares. Washington Bankshares reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 173,682 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0% or 2,543 shares. Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests has invested 0.02% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management owns 34,017 shares. Amalgamated State Bank reported 8,260 shares stake. Bridgewater Limited Partnership has 132,246 shares. Jane Street Group Inc reported 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Raymond James Associates reported 28,204 shares. Trust Com Of Oklahoma reported 4,295 shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 36.17% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.47 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.28B for 9.73 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Among 33 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Bank of America had 117 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, November 29, the company rating was upgraded by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wood on Wednesday, December 12. On Friday, January 19 the stock rating was maintained by Sandler O’Neill with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the shares of BAC in report on Tuesday, April 24 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 7 by JP Morgan. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, January 2. Berenberg initiated Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Wednesday, July 13 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BAC in report on Friday, February 2 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 1 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, November 8 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Schaller Group, North Carolina-based fund reported 9,908 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Inc stated it has 7,070 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Confluence Inv Mgmt Ltd, a Missouri-based fund reported 17,565 shares. Management Inc invested in 0.04% or 3,103 shares. 1832 Asset Management LP has 6.31M shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Afam Capital holds 267,436 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Lee Danner And Bass owns 32,912 shares. Summit Secs Group Ltd Company holds 229,900 shares or 2.52% of its portfolio. Cortland Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5.23% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Spectrum Group has 0% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 230 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.14% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 11,998 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset has 1.02% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Gideon Cap Advsrs holds 1.46% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 105,093 shares. Maltese Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 1.82% or 890,000 shares in its portfolio. Harvey Capital Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 100,200 shares.