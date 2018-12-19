Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 22.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 5,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 19,288 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.35 million, down from 24,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $66.41. About 1.32 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 6.15% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 15/04/2018 – Wireless Nerd: Sprint-T-Mobile merger talks back on, control key; 27/05/2018 – Reuven Soraya: Sources: T-Mobile-Sprint deal would value Sprint at about $24B; Deutsche Telekom will receive 42% stake and 69%; 26/04/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Sprint, T-Mobile reportedly may wrap up deal talks by next week; 30/04/2018 – 5G sounds amazing – but Sprint and T-Mobile’s merger won’t provide any instant miracles; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-T-Mobile, Sprint make progress, aim for deal next week; 28/04/2018 – Update: T-Mobile CEO John Legere will likely run combined company after Sprint deal, which will have dual headquarters in Washington and Kansas City; 18/05/2018 – Sprint Clears Potential Roadblock En Route to T-Mobile Takeover; 27/04/2018 – BREAKING:Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile’s Legere Discusses Proposed Sprint Takeover (Video)

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management sold 9,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 207,505 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.64M, down from 217,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $72.85. About 6.06M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Add 13 New Chemical Facilities; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Executives Detail Growth Plan; 15/04/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG project resumes exports – data; 15/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @CollegeParkPD investigating a smash and grab at an Exxon gas station. @fox5Magwood is at the scene; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Against N.Y. and Mass. AGs; 21/05/2018 – Ghana Is Said to Favor Forecourt Operator as Exxon Mobil Partner; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS FIRST BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY EXXON AND QPI IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 08/03/2018 – Exxon Sees Brazil Deals as Safe Despite Candidate’s Tough Talk; 07/03/2018 – Exxon sees earnings doubling by 2025 at current oil prices; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS ABANDONED PLANS TO DEBOTTLENECK ITS EXISTING LNG TRAINS, OPTED TO BUILD NEW TRAINS

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26B and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 17,917 shares to 22,871 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Atwood And Palmer Inc accumulated 29,191 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Moreover, Peavine Llc has 0.52% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 13,270 shares. Joel Isaacson Com Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.6% or 44,820 shares. Moreover, Natixis has 0.88% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Communications owns 37.13M shares or 3.95% of their US portfolio. At Bancorporation, a Iowa-based fund reported 39,047 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management stated it has 1.63% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has 0.27% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 15,612 shares. Welch Gru Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.88% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 325,665 shares. New York-based Cohen Steers has invested 0.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Incorporated has 69,395 shares. Advisory Research owns 180,898 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Lawson Kroeker Mngmt Ne reported 0.99% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The Missouri-based Country Club Na has invested 1.7% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Stillwater Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 111,085 shares.

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 102 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 11 by Bank of America. On Tuesday, January 26 the stock rating was downgraded by Tudor Pickering to “Sell”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 31 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Hold” rating by TD Securities given on Thursday, August 6. HSBC maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Wednesday, March 8. HSBC has “Hold” rating and $85 target. On Thursday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Wednesday, October 18 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Strong-Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 12 by Vetr. On Wednesday, May 30 the stock rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of XOM in report on Wednesday, July 11 with “Underweight” rating.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 54.55% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.88 per share. XOM’s profit will be $5.76B for 13.39 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.85% negative EPS growth.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $5.43 million activity. $214,914 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was sold by Hansen Neil A on Friday, December 14. 9,658 shares valued at $757,284 were sold by Wojnar Theodore J Jr on Wednesday, November 28. Spellings James M Jr sold $746,620 worth of stock. Corson Bradley W also sold $1.26 million worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares. Verity John R sold 15,850 shares worth $1.22 million. Schleckser Robert N sold $619,861 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 51 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 261.32 million shares or 0.29% less from 262.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 99,594 shares. Benjamin F Edwards reported 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com holds 0% or 1,124 shares. Viking Global Invsts Ltd Partnership has 2.92M shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. 89,591 are owned by Citigroup. Bluefin Trading Ltd holds 0% or 197 shares in its portfolio. Mckinley Cap Mgmt Delaware has invested 1.79% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Limited owns 111,061 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs Sa stated it has 99,440 shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.06% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 3.58 million shares. Paloma invested 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 126,232 were reported by Amp Investors. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) by 23,000 shares to 78,000 shares, valued at $20.65M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C&J Energy Svcs Inc New by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call).

Among 33 analysts covering T-Mobile US (NYSE:TMUS), 27 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. T-Mobile US had 87 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital initiated it with “Buy” rating and $7400 target in Wednesday, June 27 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Tuesday, August 4. DA Davidson initiated the shares of TMUS in report on Thursday, October 1 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, October 31 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Friday, July 31. On Tuesday, November 21 the stock rating was upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $76.0 target in Monday, November 6 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of TMUS in report on Monday, August 28 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, April 30. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 17 by Cowen & Co.