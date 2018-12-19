Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 63.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 50,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 130,827 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.30M, up from 79,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $110.71. About 4.48M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Human remains found in yard of Disney worker missing since 2015; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox; 08/03/2018 – Bob Iger loses symbolic Disney shareholder vote on pay; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 14, 2017, LACHLAN MURDOCH, JAMES MURDOCH, MET WITH CEO OF PARTY A; PARTY A INDICATED POSSIBLE INTEREST IN STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF 21CF; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide Itineraries in 2019; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 0.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 390 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,812 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $72.82M, down from 78,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $7.51 during the last trading session, reaching $875.05. About 8,951 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 6.27% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 21/05/2018 – NSM Insurance Group Acquires Fresh Insurance; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181058: White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.; ABRY Partners VIII, L.P; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 11/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS 584,106 SHRS ABOUT 15.3% TENDERED; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY A MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – INTENDS TO FUND ACQUISITION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT ISSUED BY NSM; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains To Acquire Majority Stake In NSM Insurance Group; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 S&PGR Affrms White Mountains Ins Grp ‘BBB’ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Buy Majority Stake in NSM Insurance

Investors sentiment increased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.10, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 13 investors sold WTM shares while 75 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 2.64 million shares or 18.17% less from 3.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Suntrust Banks Inc accumulated 0% or 380 shares. Reinhart Prtn has 3.54% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Markston Intl Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). First Republic Mngmt Inc owns 905 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Troy Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 665 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Company owns 11,050 shares. Signaturefd Lc accumulated 227 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.3% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 752 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 262 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0.01% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Virtu Fin Lc has 685 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has invested 0.02% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 9,077 shares. Capital Interest Investors stated it has 18,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $21.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 35,071 shares to 4.28M shares, valued at $434.65M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 10,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB).

More notable recent White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “White Mountains (WTM) to Commence Self-Tender Offer to Purchase Up To 500K Common Shares – StreetInsider.com” on April 10, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Forget Penny Stocks: Your Money Is Better Off in These 3 Companies – The Motley Fool” published on March 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “White Mountains to acquire a majority stake in NSM Insurance Group – Seeking Alpha” on April 02, 2018. More interesting news about White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) were released by: Insurancenewsnet.com and their article: “NSM Insurance Group Acquires Assets Of KBK Insurance Group – Insurance News Net” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Whirlpool, GrafTech International, Thermon Group, White Mountains Insurance Group, Air Industries Group, and Heat Biologics â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 23, 2018.

Analysts await White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 336.73% or $1.65 from last year’s $-0.49 per share. WTM’s profit will be $3.64 million for 188.59 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.30% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Disney Stock Is Still One of the Happiest Places on Wall Street – Investorplace.com” on December 11, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “High-speed rail for Disney World? Brightline may have train station there along Orlando-to-Tampa route – Orlando Business Journal” published on December 03, 2018, Fool.com published: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Down Is the New Up – The Motley Fool” on December 16, 2018. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “The G20 Summit & Today’s Trending Stocks: AMZN, DIS, CRM – Zacks.com” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney amends Iger’s compensation to add more rigor on performance award – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cwm Lc has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Roffman Miller Assoc Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 208,344 shares. Fil Limited holds 0.29% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.67 million shares. Chartist Ca owns 2,445 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gru Ltd Liability Company owns 16,802 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 3,337 shares. Baltimore invested in 95,809 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv Mgmt accumulated 2.5% or 108,638 shares. Sterneck Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,974 shares. Cincinnati owns 2.47% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 542,000 shares. The California-based State Bank Of Stockton has invested 1.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gillespie Robinson & Grimm holds 0.04% or 2,635 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.72% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 43,312 shares. Becker Cap Mgmt Incorporated owns 8,646 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Captrust Advsrs owns 0.44% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 83,218 shares.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $25.03 million activity. IGER ROBERT A sold $5.73 million worth of stock or 47,733 shares. $3.44 million worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by Parker Mary Jayne on Wednesday, October 3. 140,638 shares were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N, worth $15.05M on Wednesday, July 11.