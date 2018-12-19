Wilen Investment Management Corp decreased Standex Intl Cp (SXI) stake by 4.43% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Wilen Investment Management Corp sold 3,900 shares as Standex Intl Cp (SXI)’s stock declined 34.36%. The Wilen Investment Management Corp holds 84,229 shares with $8.76M value, down from 88,129 last quarter. Standex Intl Cp now has $870.31M valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $67.84. About 30,015 shares traded. Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) has declined 29.42% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SXI News: 01/05/2018 – STANDEX 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.11, EST. $1.21; 03/04/2018 – Standex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 10-11; 16/04/2018 – Standex Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Standex 3Q EPS $1.00; 23/04/2018 – DJ Standex International Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SXI); 01/05/2018 – Standex 3Q Adj EPS $1.11; 23/03/2018 – Standex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Standex Announces 215th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Standex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 23/05/2018 – Standex Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) had an increase of 5.22% in short interest. LULU’s SI was 5.48 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 5.22% from 5.20 million shares previously. With 1.73 million avg volume, 3 days are for Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU)’s short sellers to cover LULU’s short positions. The SI to Lululemon Athletica Inc’s float is 4.76%. The stock decreased 2.50% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 1.35 million shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 59.71% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 59.71% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $96; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +42%, EST. +8.6%; 12/03/2018 Lululemon Taps Central Saint Martins on Capsule Range; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sales, Profits Rise as CEO Search Continues; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees 1Q EPS 44c-EPS 46c; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY Rev $2.99B-$3.02B; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $90; 25/05/2018 – Lululemon is up 118% in one year, and could have more room to run after earnings; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN GLENN MURPHY COMMENTS ON CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.33, from 1.53 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 31 investors sold Lululemon Athletica Inc. shares while 138 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 97.93 million shares or 2.07% less from 100.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Accuvest Advsr owns 3,295 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Qs Investors Limited Com reported 29 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership reported 64,359 shares. Alyeska Gru L P invested in 119,512 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 75,166 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.05% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) or 171,394 shares. Bokf Na has 0.04% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 9,245 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Axiom Llc De invested in 14,908 shares or 0.07% of the stock. World Asset Management stated it has 6,798 shares. 410,898 are owned by Columbus Circle Investors. Brown Brothers Harriman Commerce has 75 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Comml Bank owns 0.06% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 324,855 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% or 1,133 shares. Perkins Cap Mngmt Incorporated owns 3,500 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio.

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. The company has market cap of $15.39 billion. It operates through two divisions, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. It has a 40.74 P/E ratio. The firm offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga and running; other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Among 20 analysts covering Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Lululemon Athletica had 30 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of LULU in report on Monday, August 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, December 7. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy” on Monday, December 17. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, October 24 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Friday, August 31. The stock has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, August 29. The stock of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) earned “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, August 31. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, December 7 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 12 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, September 17 by Wells Fargo.

More notable recent Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Lululemon (LULU) Stock Moves -0.21%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Lululemon (LULU) Stock Looks Like a Buy Ahead of Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on November 30, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “What Lululemon Wants Investors to Know – Nasdaq” on December 15, 2018. More interesting news about Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “January 2019 Options Now Available For lululemon athletica (LULU) – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “lululemon athletica Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

More notable recent Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Standex International slips 14% post Q1 results miss – Seeking Alpha” on October 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Standex International Corporation (SXI) CEO David Dunbar on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “RHT, GNW, WFT, ACB among midday movers (10/29/2018) – Seeking Alpha” on October 29, 2018. More interesting news about Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Standex Strengthens Magnetics Capabilities with Acquisition of High-Reliability Magnetics Provider Agile Magnetics – Business Wire” published on October 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Standex International Corporation (SXI) CEO David Dunbar on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.32, from 1.57 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 9 investors sold SXI shares while 44 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 10.56 million shares or 0.61% more from 10.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd reported 77,851 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board owns 8,823 shares. Smithfield Company reported 0% stake. Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI). Tower Rech Ltd Liability Co (Trc) reported 821 shares. D E Shaw And Comm reported 4,139 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Next Grp Inc owns 328 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) for 16,908 shares. Federated Inc Pa invested 0% in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI). Principal Group holds 108,727 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aperio Group accumulated 3,733 shares. Copeland Capital Mngmt Lc invested 0.87% in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI). Morgan Stanley invested in 26,128 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 18,606 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp owns 3,537 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 9.82% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.12 per share. SXI’s profit will be $15.78M for 13.79 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Standex International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.65% EPS growth.