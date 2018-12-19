Lvw Advisors Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 81.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc bought 11,966 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,575 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $723,000, up from 14,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.32. About 14.48 million shares traded or 45.68% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 15.42% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.42% the S&P500.

Lindsell Train Ltd decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 1.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd sold 108,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.99 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $579.24 million, down from 6.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $73.93. About 1.14 million shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has risen 152.07% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 09/04/2018 – Brock Lesnar™ Re-Signs with WWE®; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling 1Q Rev $187.7M; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Raises Full Yr 2018 Guidance; 03/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC QTRLY ADJUSTED OIBDA INCREASED 40% TO $35.2 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Two More Championship Matches Set for the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 09/04/2018 – WWE® BOOSTS FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® is Sold Out; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt LP Exits Position in WWE; 06/04/2018 – WWE: The World of Wrestling Turns to ‘Wrestlemania 34’ — Barrons.com; 27/04/2018 – WWE to hold the biggest Middle East pay-per-view as Saudi Arabia opens up to foreign entertainment

Since November 2, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $807,659 activity. Zamarin Chad J. also bought $64,218 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares. $644,283 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares were bought by CREEL MICHAEL A. 9,760 shares were sold by Cooper Kathleen B, worth $249,856 on Thursday, November 29. $63,842 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares were bought by Dunn Micheal G.. 10,000 shares were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D, worth $259,422 on Friday, November 2.

Analysts await World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 38.10% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.21 per share. WWE’s profit will be $22.63M for 63.73 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.14% negative EPS growth.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $43.55 million activity. The insider DUNN KEVIN sold $1.85M. 4,300 shares valued at $352,385 were sold by SPEED JEFFREY R on Friday, August 24. The insider Barrios George A. sold $333,360. $220,100 worth of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) shares were sold by Kowal Mark. 306,000 World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) shares with value of $22.87 million were sold by MCMAHON VINCENT K.