Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) had an increase of 22.59% in short interest. MBUU’s SI was 1.03M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 22.59% from 837,800 shares previously. With 315,200 avg volume, 3 days are for Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)’s short sellers to cover MBUU’s short positions. The SI to Malibu Boats Inc’s float is 5.07%. The stock decreased 3.29% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $33.79. About 254,739 shares traded or 8.82% up from the average. Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has risen 27.10% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MBUU News: 18/04/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Resu; 22/04/2018 – DJ Malibu Boats Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBUU); 21/03/2018 Cobalt’s New A36 lnjects Nimble Performance Into A 35.5-ft. Yacht; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 76c; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q Adj EPS 89c; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 5c; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc.’s Surf Band with Volume Control Recognized by Boating Industry Magazine; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Malibu Boats, Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company has market cap of $732.22 million. The firm offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. It has a 21.26 P/E ratio. The Company’s boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Among 4 analysts covering Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Malibu Boats had 5 analyst reports since August 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the shares of MBUU in report on Friday, September 7 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 23 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, September 7. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 17 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, September 7 by Raymond James.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $12.45 million activity. Anderson Ritchie L. also sold $565,208 worth of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) on Monday, September 10. 95,985 Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) shares with value of $5.07 million were sold by Springer Jackie D. Jr.. $506,136 worth of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) shares were sold by Wilson Wayne R.. Shares for $4.23 million were sold by Estes Phillip S. on Friday, September 14. ST CLAIR WILLIAM PAXSON JR also sold $789,000 worth of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) shares.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates, makes, and supplies flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. The company has market cap of $14.01 billion. It operates through two divisions, Flavors and Fragrances. It has a 36.97 P/E ratio. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 1.01M shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has declined 10.15% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – International Flavors & Fragrances to Acquire Frutarom Industries; 07/05/2018 – IFF Will Remain Headquartered in New York City and Will Maintain a Presence in Israel; 06/03/2018 IFF Declares Dividend for First Quarter 2018; 10/05/2018 – Frutarom-IFF deal followed talks with other strategics, sources say [21:10 BST10 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/05/2018 – IFF SEES DEAL AS DOUBLE-DIGIT CASH EPS ACCRETIVE IN 2ND YEAR; 15/05/2018 – IFF CEO ANDREAS FIBIG SPEAKS AT TEL AVIV CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – International Flavors Volume Rises More Than Quadruple Average; 07/05/2018 – IFF SEES NO LARGE ASSET SALES FROM FRUTAROM DEAL; 07/05/2018 – IFF Intends to Finance Cash Portion of Frutarom Acquisition via Existing Cash, New Debt and Around $2.2 Billion in New Equity; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO COMBINE WITH FRUTAROM

Among 4 analysts covering Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances (NYSE:IFF), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances has $154 highest and $135 lowest target. $145’s average target is 10.38% above currents $131.36 stock price. Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances had 4 analyst reports since August 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 16 by Deutsche Bank. Raymond James downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) on Friday, November 16 to “Underperform” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, August 9 report.

Analysts await International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $1.35 EPS, down 3.57% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.4 per share. IFF’s profit will be $143.93M for 24.33 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.34% negative EPS growth.

Since July 12, 2018, it had 27 buys, and 2 sales for $536.32 million activity. Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought $12.27 million worth of stock. Fortanet Francisco also sold $194,460 worth of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) on Thursday, September 20.

