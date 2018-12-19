Among 2 analysts covering Ambev (NYSE:ABEV), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ambev had 2 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Thursday, October 25 report. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 27 to “Overweight”. See Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) latest ratings:

25/10/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $5.4 New Target: $4.3 Downgrade

27/07/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $7 Upgrade

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) stake by 33.99% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Winslow Capital Management Llc acquired 1.40M shares as Applied Matls Inc (AMAT)’s stock declined 13.71%. The Winslow Capital Management Llc holds 5.51M shares with $213.12 million value, up from 4.12 million last quarter. Applied Matls Inc now has $31.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $33.1. About 5.56 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 34.67% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22

Among 12 analysts covering Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Applied Materials had 20 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Summit Insights Group to “Hold” on Friday, November 16. On Friday, August 17 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The stock of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 28 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, August 17. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Neutral” on Friday, November 16. As per Tuesday, September 25, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. On Friday, November 16 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The rating was downgraded by Susquehanna to “Neutral” on Tuesday, October 23. As per Friday, November 16, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. FBR Capital downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $36 target in Monday, October 29 report.

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) stake by 62,827 shares to 2.83M valued at $258.91M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 264,336 shares and now owns 616,406 shares. Godaddy Inc Cl A was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 115 investors sold AMAT shares while 303 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 722.69 million shares or 1.34% less from 732.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora holds 108 shares. 3,100 are held by Clarivest Asset Management Lc. 10.57M were accumulated by Davis Selected Advisers. Vantage Inv Advsrs Ltd Company reported 31,045 shares. Maverick Capital owns 1.70 million shares. Hennessy Advisors, a California-based fund reported 59,984 shares. Pitcairn reported 16,264 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Private Co Na holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 25,967 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 13,131 shares in its portfolio. 599 were reported by Allsquare Wealth Management Lc. Arizona State Retirement System reported 243,639 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Trellus Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 0.84% or 15,000 shares. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Com Dc invested 0.02% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Koshinski Asset Mgmt invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.09% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

The stock increased 2.62% or $0.1028 during the last trading session, reaching $4.03. About 9.68M shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has declined 35.27% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video); 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 13/03/2018 AMBEV SA ABEV3.SA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV