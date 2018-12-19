Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 92.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 10,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,275 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.16M, up from 11,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.74 billion market cap company. It closed at $73.56 lastly. It is down 152.07% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 2018 Adjusted Oibda At Least $145 Million; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Raises 2018 Target for Adjusted Oibda to At Least $150 Million; 06/04/2018 – WWE: The World of Wrestling Turns to ‘Wrestlemania 34’ — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – WWE® Adds 15 More Superstars to Greatest Royal Rumble® Match; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 1Q Adjusted Oibda At Least $30 Million; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling 1Q Rev $187.7M; 09/04/2018 – Brock Lesnar™ Re-Signs with WWE®; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Raises 1Q and Full Yr 2018 Guidance; 03/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC QTRLY ADJUSTED OIBDA INCREASED 40% TO $35.2 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America And WWE® Announce “Choose Water” Campaign

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 54.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 3,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,270 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.51 million, up from 7,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $4.57 during the last trading session, reaching $187.04. About 4.41 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 1.49 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 20 investors sold WWE shares while 64 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 45.57 million shares or 1.58% less from 46.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 11,900 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 37,789 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership owns 14,100 shares. 12,573 were accumulated by Eaton Vance Mgmt. Elk Creek Prtn Ltd reported 222,402 shares. Columbus Circle Investors holds 0.19% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 99,412 shares. 27,792 were reported by Eam Invsts. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.01% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc owns 0% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 50 shares. California-based Gemmer Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0% or 2,480 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fincl Grp Inc invested in 0.02% or 227,296 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 11,480 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 432,275 shares.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $43.55 million activity. 50,000 shares were sold by Barrios George A., worth $4.81M. Shares for $220,100 were sold by Kowal Mark on Friday, September 14. Luisi Michael J. sold $984,544 worth of stock or 12,461 shares. On Friday, November 30 MCMAHON VINCENT K sold $22.87 million worth of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) or 306,000 shares. SPEED JEFFREY R sold $352,385 worth of stock or 4,300 shares.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,193 shares to 642,633 shares, valued at $31.26M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 12,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,326 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $473,978 activity. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $486,015 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Georgia-based Montag And Caldwell Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.63% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Massachusetts Financial Serv Co Ma reported 0.82% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). South State has invested 1.44% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 1.31% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1.43 million shares. Tcw holds 1.47% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 803,356 shares. Moreover, Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Company has 0.35% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Fred Alger Management Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Pillar Pacific Management Limited Company invested in 1.71% or 70,805 shares. Argent Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 3.21% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Iberiabank Corporation, Louisiana-based fund reported 16,658 shares. Ajo LP holds 0.35% or 334,499 shares in its portfolio. Caxton Associate Lp has invested 0.36% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bell National Bank reported 2,240 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1.86% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 167,038 shares. 137,380 were reported by Schwerin Boyle Capital Mngmt.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72M and $261.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp. (NYSE:KMB) by 11,525 shares to 2,275 shares, valued at $259,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,416 shares, and cut its stake in Eastman Chem Co (NYSE:EMN).

