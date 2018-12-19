Lindsell Train Ltd decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 1.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd sold 108,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.99 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $579.24M, down from 6.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $73.93. About 1.14 million shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has risen 152.07% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 18/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC WWE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $40; 03/05/2018 – WWE SEES 2018 ADJ. OIBDA TO AT LEAST $150M, SAW AT LEAST $145M; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling 1Q EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q ADJ. OIBDA $35.2M, REPORTED PRELIM AT LEAST $30M; 03/05/2018 – WWE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – WWE to hold the biggest Middle East pay-per-view as Saudi Arabia opens up to foreign entertainment; 11/04/2018 – The Undertaker™ vs. Rusev™ Casket Match Set for the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 20/04/2018 – DJ World Wrestling Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WWE); 09/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® to Feature Seven Championship Matches

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased its stake in Edison International (EIX) by 38.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 110,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 177,157 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.99 billion, down from 287,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Edison International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $58.42. About 2.52 million shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has declined 18.02% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 25/04/2018 – More Renewable Energy Helps Fight Climate Change; 09/05/2018 – Phillips Edison Grocery Center REIT III Initial Public Offering Declared Effective by U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 28/05/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Conference Set By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 05/03/2018 – Engie buys Edison Internationalâs solar developer; 23/04/2018 – Diurnal Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Edison – 03/18/2018 03:14 AM; 10/04/2018 – EDISON CEO: WILL ADVOCATE FOR FIRE LEGISLATION THIS YEAR; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OHIO EDISON FINANCING TRUST Il OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 10/04/2018 – EDISON SEES 80 PERCENT OF RESOURCES CARBON FREE IN CALIFORNIA; 13/04/2018 – Sophia is Named a 2018 Gold Edison Award Winner in Robotics

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 7.27% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.1 per share. EIX’s profit will be $332.33M for 14.32 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MGTI TRVN HTHT IGCC FIT SYF EIX: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” on November 20, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Mizuho Securities Upgrades Edison International (EIX) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” published on November 21, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TSRO, EIX and MDR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “EIX ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Edison International Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit â€“ EIX – GlobeNewswire” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION ALERT: Brower Piven Notifies Investors of Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those Who Have Significant Losses From Investment In Edison International (NYSE: EIX) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $67736.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc/The (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 607 shares to 19,434 shares, valued at $1.04 billion in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Evolent Health Inc (Prn).

Among 21 analysts covering Edison (NYSE:EIX), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Edison had 88 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of EIX in report on Wednesday, February 24 with “Equalweight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Zacks given on Wednesday, August 12. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, January 22 with “Equal-Weight”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $74.0 target in Thursday, December 21 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 18. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, June 1. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, October 29 report. As per Wednesday, December 27, the company rating was downgraded by Edward Jones. The stock of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, October 28 by Barclays Capital. As per Sunday, September 17, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.27, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 263.57 million shares or 1.18% more from 260.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oppenheimer And Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 8,640 shares. Stifel Corporation holds 0.04% or 189,312 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust reported 0.14% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Ferguson Wellman Management stated it has 484,727 shares. 31,880 are owned by Cibc Asset Incorporated. Transamerica Finance Advsrs Inc accumulated 30 shares. Rampart Inv Management Com Limited Liability Corp reported 9,304 shares stake. Moreover, Assetmark Inc has 0.06% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 93,372 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation, a New York-based fund reported 40,034 shares. Moreover, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management has 0% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). 6,877 are owned by Covington Cap Mgmt. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 19,100 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Northern Trust owns 4.20 million shares. Baillie Gifford And invested in 215,940 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.08% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 1.49 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 20 investors sold WWE shares while 64 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 45.57 million shares or 1.58% less from 46.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 16,000 shares. Advisors Preferred Ltd Limited Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 4,044 shares. Axa accumulated 54,950 shares. Prudential has 67,414 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd holds 0% or 22,697 shares in its portfolio. Palisade Capital Mngmt Ltd Com Nj invested in 22,350 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Putnam Limited Com holds 29,017 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Crosspoint Strategies Ltd Liability Com reported 2.93% stake. Suntrust Banks stated it has 2,480 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virtu Limited Liability Corp owns 3,010 shares. Marathon Equity Ltd Com invested 2.81% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.01% or 6,800 shares. Bancorp Of America Corp De stated it has 0% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). 45,119 were reported by Acadian Asset Ltd Liability.

Among 15 analysts covering World Wrestling (NYSE:WWE), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. World Wrestling had 49 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Benchmark on Friday, May 4 to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, October 30 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, December 22. Needham maintained World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) on Thursday, October 26 with “Buy” rating. BTIG Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 6 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, June 28 with “Neutral”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of WWE in report on Friday, May 4 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Wednesday, March 7. The stock of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 24 by Needham.

More notable recent World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “JPMorgan Sees 20% Upside For WWE, Multiple 2019 Catalysts (NYSE:WWE) – Benzinga” on November 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New TV Deals Aren’t Enough To Justify WWE’s Inflated Price – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Guggenheim Raises WWE Price Target Ahead Of India Deal (NYSE:WWE) – Benzinga” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 30, 2018 – Benzinga” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “World Wrestling Entertainment declares $0.12 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 18, 2018.

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07B and $4.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brown Forman Corp by 247,094 shares to 1.80M shares, valued at $91.24 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 288,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU).

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $43.55 million activity. 37,500 shares were sold by Barrios George A., worth $2.44 million on Tuesday, November 27. SPEED JEFFREY R had sold 4,300 shares worth $352,385. $22.87 million worth of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) was sold by MCMAHON VINCENT K. Luisi Michael J. had sold 12,461 shares worth $984,544. Kowal Mark had sold 2,500 shares worth $207,575.