Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 17.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 9,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.80M, down from 55,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.33. About 8.27 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 22.23% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 05/05/2018 – The surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite” is not significantly hurting Activision Blizzard’s gaming business; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – Prepare to Join the Battle for Azeroth™—New World of Warcraft® Expansion Arrives August 14; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard reports 15.7 pct rise in adjusted revenue; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Adj EPS $2.46; 22/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Consumer Products Group Brings Franchises of the Future, Esports and Fan-Favorite Properties to Licensing Expo 2018; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Results Get Boost From In-Game Spending; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (HMSY) by 10.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 11,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.94% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 95,240 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.13 million, down from 106,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Hms Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $29.11. About 532,550 shares traded. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 107.81% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 107.81% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – SALE OF UP TO 15 PERCENT OF SILESIAN TO CARBO FUNDING AG IS SUBJECT TO SUCCESS OF CARBO FUNDING AG’S BOND TRANSACTION; 20/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS HAS SIGNED A CONTRACT TO DELIVER COMPRESSOR EQUIPMENT WORTH RUB 1.9 BLN FOR A GAS PRODUCTION AND TREATMENT FACILITY IN RUSSIA; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU -CO IN PROCESS OF PREPARING TO PLACE A LISTED SHORT-TERM SENIOR SECURED BOND IN AN AMOUNT OF UP TO EUR 30 MLN TO FINANCE ITS ACTIVITIES; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS RECOMMENDS DIVIDEND FOR 2017 OF RUB 6.83 PER ORDINARY SHARE; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS TO EXTEND BUYBACK PROGRAM ( “BUYBACK”) IN RESPECT OF COMPANY’S GLOBAL DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS (“GDRS”); 26/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SEES CAPEX IN NEXT 2-3 YEARS AT ABOUT RUB 2.5 BLN – MANAGEMENT; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP: BUYBACK SHALL NOT EXCEED 6% OF SUBSCRIBED CAPITAL; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 BACKLOG: RUB 44.2 BN (+84% YOY); 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP: BOARD RECOMMENDS DIV. 6.83 RUBLES/SHR; 25/04/2018 – HMS PUT UNDER REVIEW AT VTB CAPITAL

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.36 million activity.

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 38.64% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.88 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $930.92M for 9.49 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 159.57% EPS growth.

Analysts await HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) to report earnings on February, 22. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 53.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.15 per share. HMSY’s profit will be $19.30M for 31.64 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by HMS Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

