Among 2 analysts covering Movado Group (NYSE:MOV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Movado Group had 2 analyst reports since August 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, October 8 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 22 by Sidoti. See Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) latest ratings:

08/10/2018 Broker: Cowen & Co Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

22/08/2018 Broker: Sidoti Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

Ws Management Lllp increased Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) stake by 210.75% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ws Management Lllp acquired 126,449 shares as Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)’s stock declined 2.86%. The Ws Management Lllp holds 186,449 shares with $84.75 million value, up from 60,000 last quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc now has $12.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.58% or $7.01 during the last trading session, reaching $436.79. About 493,690 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 51.49% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 30/04/2018 – Burritos On Board: Chipotle Is Now Available For DoorDash Delivery; 02/04/2018 – Chipotle Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Hires New Chief Marketing Officer; 24/04/2018 – Chipotle: Can a New Ad Campaign Boost Sales? — Barrons.com; 22/03/2018 – Chipotle wins dismissal of investor lawsuit over food-borne illness; 19/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $235; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle Investors Are Biting Off More Than They Can Chew — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Marketing Head Is Out After Struggling to Fix Its Image; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N – BOARD HAS APPROVED INVESTMENT OF UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $100 MLN, EXCLUSIVE OF COMMISSIONS; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – SEES 130 TO 150 NEW RESTAURANT OPENINGS IN FY 2018

Since August 31, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $95,514 activity. SADOVE STEPHEN I bought 6,000 shares worth $256,860. Shares for $161,346 were sold by Isserman Richard D.

More notable recent Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Movado Group (MOV) CEO, Efraim Grinberg on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Movado Group (MOV) Tops Q3 EPS by 6c, Reiterates FY19 Outlook – StreetInsider.com” published on December 04, 2018, Fool.com published: “Should You Chase Movado Group’s Post-Earnings Rally? – Motley Fool” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Drops Over 700 Points; Barnes & Noble Education Shares Plunge – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Midday Gainers / Losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

The stock decreased 3.75% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $31.29. About 194,693 shares traded. Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) has risen 6.24% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOV News: 07/03/2018 – Movado Group, Inc. Establishes Digital Center of Excellence; 30/05/2018 – MOVADO 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 11C; 30/05/2018 – MOVADO GROUP INC – RAISES FISCAL 2019 OUTLOOK; 30/05/2018 – MOVADO GROUP INC MOV.N SEES FY 2019 SALES $615 MLN TO $625 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Movado 4Q Loss/Shr $1.47; 30/05/2018 – Movado Sees FY19 Net $54.9M-Net $56.4M; 29/03/2018 – MOVADO GROUP INC – BOARD APPROVES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.20 PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – MOVADO GROUP -FISCAL 2019 OUTLOOK EXCLUDES AMORTIZATION OF ACQUIRED INTANGIBLE ASSETS FOR FISCAL 2019 RELATED TO OLIVIA BURTON BRAND; 29/03/2018 – CORRECT: MOVADO FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 29/03/2018 – Movado Raises Dividend to 20c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.45, from 1.27 in 2018Q2.

Movado Group, Inc. designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $722.67 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Wholesale and Retail. It has a 70.63 P/E ratio. The firm offers its watches under the Ebel, Concord, Movado, ESQ Movado, Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger, and SCUDERIA FERRARI brands.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $457.06 million activity. $55.85 million worth of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) was sold by Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. on Monday, November 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q2.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Itâ€™s Time to Be Afraid of Under Armour Stock – Investorplace.com” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McDonald’s to curb antibiotics from its global beef supply – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Best Stocks for 2019: Weibo Is a Top Rebound Play in China – Investorplace.com” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Chipotle Completes Executive Leadership Team With Hiring Of Chief Legal Officer And Chief Development Officer – PRNewswire” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Ocbj.com‘s news article titled: “Chipotle Adds Legal, Development Execs – Orange County Business Journal” with publication date: December 14, 2018.