XDNA (XDNA) declined to $0.0619732388 during a day

It was bad day for XDNA (XDNA), as it declined by $-0.000418738100000003 or -0.67%, touching $0.0619732388. Global Cryptocoin Experts believe that XDNA (XDNA) is looking for the $0.06817056268 goal. According to 7 analysts could reach $0.135068425462088. The highest price was $0.0636101241 and lowest of $0.0571767842 for December 18-19. The open was $0.0623919769. It last traded at Cryptopia exchange.

For a month, XDNA (XDNA) tokens went down -31.13% from $0.08999 for coin. For 100 days XDNA is down -46.67% from $0.1162. It traded at $0.00 (non existent) 200 days ago. It has 366.00 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 18/07/2018. The Crypto XDNA has PoW/PoS proof type and operates under Keccak algorithm.

XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore’s miner option is available to the user.

XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to makes use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world.