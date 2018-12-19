CURALEAF HLDGS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:LDVTF) had a decrease of 96.3% in short interest. LDVTF’s SI was 100 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 96.3% from 2,700 shares previously. The stock decreased 10.02% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $5.75. About shares traded. Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDVTF) has 0.00% since December 19, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased America’s Car Mart Inc (CRMT) stake by 86.31% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 44,150 shares as America’s Car Mart Inc (CRMT)’s stock declined 18.59%. The Yacktman Asset Management Lp holds 7,000 shares with $547,000 value, down from 51,150 last quarter. America’s Car Mart Inc now has $488.95 million valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.16. About 44,773 shares traded. America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) has risen 47.96% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500.

More notable recent America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “America’s Car Mart (CRMT) option implied volatility flat on wide share price movement – StreetInsider.com” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “November Sales Lift Retailers’ Holiday Spirit: 5 Picks for You – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Toyota (TM) Set to Recall 70,000 Vehicles in North America – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Daimler to Purchase Battery Cells for Electrification Moves – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Among 2 analysts covering America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. America’s Car-Mart had 2 analyst reports since August 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 6 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by Janney Capital given on Monday, August 20.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 sales for $8.31 million activity. 750 America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) shares with value of $62,558 were bought by DILLON RAY C. On Friday, December 7 the insider Englander Daniel J bought $679,469. 55,597 shares were sold by MAGNOLIA CAPITAL FUND – LP, worth $3.57M on Thursday, July 19. HENDERSON WILLIAM H had sold 13,500 shares worth $1.09M on Monday, August 20. $302,265 worth of America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) shares were sold by Smith Robert Cameron.

Analysts await America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to report earnings on February, 18. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 80.00% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.6 per share. CRMT’s profit will be $7.32M for 16.70 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by America's Car-Mart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.26 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.88, from 1.38 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 8 investors sold CRMT shares while 23 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 4.51 million shares or 14.73% more from 3.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.06% invested in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) for 10,782 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 198 shares or 0% of the stock. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,054 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 579,946 shares stake. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0% in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) or 15,645 shares. Kennedy Capital Management Incorporated reported 158,808 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Bokf Na has 0.04% invested in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) for 17,870 shares. 14,733 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has 58,987 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Wilshire Secs Mngmt reported 0.32% in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0% in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Seizert Cap Prtnrs Lc accumulated 0.01% or 4,547 shares. Zpr Mgmt reported 18,861 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) for 50,753 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 20,302 shares.

More important recent Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDVTF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Curaleaf: Ambitious 2019 Guidance Targets $400 Million Revenue – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “MedMen Lost $79 Million In The Last Quarter – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Curaleaf: A Disastrous Public Debut That Was Priced Expensive (Initiating) – Seeking Alpha” on November 12, 2018. More interesting news about Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDVTF) was released by: Midasletter.com and their article: “Cannabis CliffsNotes: MedMen Enterprises Inc (CNSX:MMEN), Trulieve Earnings, Juniors Merge – Midas Letter” with publication date: November 18, 2018.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.69 billion. It cultivates, processes, markets, and/or dispenses a range of cannabis products in various operating markets, including flower, pre-rolls and flower pods, dry-herb vaporizer cartridges, concentrates for vaporizing, concentrates for dabbing, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides non-cannabis services to licensed cannabis operators in the areas of cultivation, extraction and production, and retail operations.