Hartford Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 12.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc sold 906 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,098 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.27M, down from 7,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $327.51. About 2.58 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q EPS $4.15; 11/04/2018 – Zimbabwe government buys Boeing planes, leases them to new airline; 19/05/2018 – CUBA CONFIRMS 110 DEAD IN PLANE CRASH – STATE-RUN MEDIA; 03/05/2018 – Tariff Impact Colors a Key House Race in Boeing Country; 23/03/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L SAYS TRENT 7000 AERO ENGINE NOT AFFECTED BY ISSUES WHICH HAVE AFFECTED TRENT 1000 ENGINE; 23/03/2018 – Boeing’s expected win deals a fresh blow to the struggling Airbus A330neo, weeks after Hawaiian Airlines dropped an order for six Airbus jets in favor of the 787; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants Boeing to build stealth F-18s for a ‘good price’ – but they don’t exist; 28/03/2018 – Greece’s Aegean Picks Airbus Over Boeing for $3.5 Billion Order; 03/04/2018 – BOEING – CO AND CANADIAN GOVERNMENT HAVE AGREED TO AN AMENDMENT TO AN EXISTING PERFORMANCE-BASED LOGISTICS CONTRACT; 17/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING TECHNICAL TEAM PROVIDING ASSISTANCE AT REQUEST AND UNDER DIRECTION OF U.S. NTSB AS THE AGENCY CONDUCTS ITS INVESTIGATION

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 32.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 73,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 302,380 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $41.73 million, up from 228,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $106.07. About 1.08M shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 1.22% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 15/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Inc expected to post earnings of 63 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Board Size Increases to 7 Members From 6; 08/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO SEES 2019 ADJ. REV. ABOUT $2.67B-$2.77B, EST. $2.87B; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Pushes Back One of Its Games, Hurting Annual Forecast; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal Year 2018; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY EPS $1.53-EPS $1.80; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $2.5 BLN TO $2.6 BLN

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $2.35 million activity. Sands Diana L sold $1.75 million worth of stock.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $4.51 EPS, down 6.04% or $0.29 from last year’s $4.8 per share. BA’s profit will be $2.56B for 18.15 P/E if the $4.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.58 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $8.38 million activity. Emerson Daniel P had sold 13,268 shares worth $1.64 million on Wednesday, October 10. 75,000 shares were bought by Viera Paul E, worth $10.05M on Friday, August 24.

