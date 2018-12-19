Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Oracle Corp (Put) (ORCL) by 700% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 105,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.19 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Oracle Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $46.9. About 12.08 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 18/05/2018 – Oracle Blockchain Cloud Service and Financial Services Enable Next-Gen Blockchain Innovators; 14/05/2018 – Corporación GPF Optimizes Inventory Performance Across Health, Wellness and Convenience Store Business with Oracle Retail; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CASE AGAINST GOOGLE REMANDED FOR TRIAL ON DAMAGES; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Gets a Bit Cloudier — Heard on the Street; 27/03/2018 – BlackLine CEO Therese Tucker Invited To Deliver Keynote At Recurring Revenue 2018; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Said to Discuss Amazon Contract Fight With Trump (Video); 11/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CAN SEEK BILLIONS FROM GOOGLE OVER USE OF ANDROID; 27/03/2018 – A federal court just revived Oracle’s multi-billion dollar copyright case against Google

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 63.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 65,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 38,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.19 million, down from 104,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $40.14. About 366,853 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 31.09% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.09% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 30 investors sold WAL shares while 94 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 86.60 million shares or 2.25% more from 84.69 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aimz Invest Advsr Lc has 0.21% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Mai Cap accumulated 0.01% or 3,671 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 576,535 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.02% or 123,000 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 0.07% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) or 166,952 shares. At Retail Bank accumulated 9,391 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bridges Mgmt, Nebraska-based fund reported 4,373 shares. Peavine Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 137,585 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 77,528 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 219,817 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackenzie Financial holds 74,131 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Three Peaks Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.42% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). 162,143 are held by Loomis Sayles & Co Ltd Partnership. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.02% or 56,000 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 787 shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Western Alliance Bancorp had 56 analyst reports since September 8, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Monday, October 23 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, November 10 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Friday, October 20 by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) on Thursday, September 7 with “Buy” rating. Sandler O’Neill maintained Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) rating on Friday, April 20. Sandler O’Neill has “Buy” rating and $6800 target. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, July 24 report. As per Monday, October 19, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, April 5. On Friday, January 26 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 2 by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 24.71% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.85 per share. WAL’s profit will be $112.21M for 9.47 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Western Alliance Bancorporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.95% EPS growth.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 137,368 shares to 243,805 shares, valued at $23.58 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 3,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Since July 23, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $547,543 activity. Patriarca Michael also bought $100,109 worth of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) on Wednesday, October 24. Vecchione Kenneth also bought $592,264 worth of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) on Friday, July 27. Shares for $119,050 were bought by GIBBONS DALE on Friday, July 27.

More notable recent Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Wal-Mart battling Kroger â€¦ in China – Cincinnati Business Courier” on November 28, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Walmart Shares Strong, Amazonâ€™s Weak At Start Of Holidays – 24/7 Wall St.” published on November 24, 2018, Fool.com published: “Western Alliance Rides Rate Increases to Success – Motley Fool” on October 19, 2018. More interesting news about Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Why Amazon Stock Could Be Hurt by a Lack of Focus – Investorplace.com” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart: Is It Time To Buy? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.19, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 56 investors sold ORCL shares while 640 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 304 raised stakes. 2.03 billion shares or 4.41% less from 2.13 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Black Creek Inv invested 8.96% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Aspiriant Limited Liability invested 0.09% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 125,283 are held by Barry Inv Advisors Limited Liability. Silvercrest Asset Management Llc holds 0.11% or 241,465 shares. 1.46 million are held by First Republic Investment. Evermay Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Marble Harbor Counsel Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Pennsylvania Trust Company holds 0.36% or 168,218 shares in its portfolio. 13.99 million are held by Jpmorgan Chase. Advisor Prtnrs Lc invested in 70,943 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia invested 0.31% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Notis holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 31,850 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 200,564 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 152,140 shares. Lmr Llp has 0.02% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 5,848 shares.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (Put) (NYSE:TOL) by 185,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $826,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aetna Inc New (NYSE:AET) by 32,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,551 shares, and cut its stake in Energen Corp (NYSE:EGN).

Among 46 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Oracle had 137 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, November 16, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Thursday, March 16 report. JMP Securities upgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, March 16 report. Barclays Capital maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Monday, March 12. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $60 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, November 9 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, September 15. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 22 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, October 19. The company was maintained on Friday, September 15 by William Blair. Citigroup maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Friday, June 17. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $41 target.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Oracle (ORCL) Has A Low Hurdle For 2Q Results But It Still Needs To Hit It – Nomura – StreetInsider.com” on December 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle: At An Inflection Point? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Fool.com published: “Better Cloud Stock: Veeva Systems vs. Salesforce – The Motley Fool” on December 16, 2018. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “After-Hours Movers (MRIN) (PBYI) (ORCL) Higher (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle sues over Pentagon cloud contract – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 12, 2018.