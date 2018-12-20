$-0.02 EPS Expected for TimkenSteel (TMST); Nanthealth (NH) Sellers Increased By 0.4% Their Shorts

Analysts expect TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) to report $-0.02 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.75 EPS change or 97.40% from last quarter’s $-0.77 EPS. After having $0.03 EPS previously, TimkenSteel Corporation’s analysts see -166.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.07% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 330,236 shares traded. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 24.42% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.42% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 05/03/2018 Tim Timken of TimkenSteel Corporation said the proposed steel tariffs “absolutely will” bring back jobs to America; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Slowest in 16 Mos; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 20/04/2018 – DJ TimkenSteel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMST); 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2Q Shipments Up 5% to 10%; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Be Pressured, Industry Production Down; 12/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – TimkenSteel to Increase Prices on Special Bar Quality Bar and Seamless Mechanical Tubing Products; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April

Nanthealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) had an increase of 0.4% in short interest. NH’s SI was 1.70 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 0.4% from 1.69M shares previously. With 77,100 avg volume, 22 days are for Nanthealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH)’s short sellers to cover NH’s short positions. The SI to Nanthealth Inc’s float is 8.05%. The stock increased 16.66% or $0.1031 during the last trading session, reaching $0.722. About 195,228 shares traded or 33.93% up from the average. NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) has declined 74.99% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.99% the S&P500. Some Historical NH News: 09/05/2018 – NantHealth 1Q Rev $22.3M; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates NantHealth, Inc; 22/04/2018 – DJ NantHealth Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NH); 05/03/2018 NantHealth to Present on the Future of Device Connectivity across the Continuum of Care at HIMSS18; 07/05/2018 – NantHealth and NantOmics Announce Publication of Study Highlighting High Error Rates in Tumor-Only Sequencing for Cancer; 14/03/2018 – NantHealth 4Q Rev $22.3M; 14/05/2018 – NantHealth Showcases and Presents Its Portfolio of Medical Device Integration (MDI) Products to Provide Current and Future; 14/05/2018 – NantHealth Showcases and Presents Its Portfolio of Medical Device Integration (MDI) Products to Provide Current and Future Insights to Patient Care at the Largest E-Health Event in Scandinavia; 16/03/2018 – NANTHEALTH, FILES $200M MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 09/05/2018 – NantHealth 1Q Loss/Shr 20c

More notable recent TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “TimkenSteel Charitable Fund Awards $145,000 in New Scholarships to Employees’ Children – PRNewswire” on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TimkenSteel – Is The Post-Earnings Rally Sustainable? – Seeking Alpha” published on October 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “More on TimkenSteel Q3 results – Seeking Alpha” on October 26, 2018. More interesting news about TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TimkenSteel Corp. (TMST) CEO Tim Timken on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TimkenSteel Corp. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 26, 2018.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company has market cap of $399.48 million. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, and tubes; and precision components, as well as thermal treatment and machining services. It currently has negative earnings. The company??s products are used in oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other demanding applications It sells its services and products to the gas and oil, oil country tubular goods, automotive, industrial equipment, mining, construction, rail, aerospace and defense, heavy truck, agriculture, and power generation sectors.