$0.62 EPS Expected for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM); Aflac (AFL) Has 0.97 Sentiment

Analysts expect Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to report $0.62 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 4.62% from last quarter’s $0.65 EPS. MXIM’s profit would be $171.78M giving it 19.91 P/E if the $0.62 EPS is correct. After having $0.75 EPS previously, Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.’s analysts see -17.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.20% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $49.37. About 4.40 million shares traded or 6.01% up from the average. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has risen 2.24% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 14/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED 3Q NET REV. $649M, EST. $640.5M; 16/05/2018 – Robecosam Adds Maxim Integrated, Exits WGL, Cuts Microchip: 13F; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED 3Q ADJ EPS 73C, EST. 70C; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated 3Q Net $193.6M; 08/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – CHOSEN NOT TO REMEDIATE AND RECLAIM ENTIRE MILNER SITE AT THIS TIME; 12/04/2018 – NETAPP INC NTAP.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $70; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated 3Q Rev $648.6M; 23/05/2018 – Maxim’s Compact Synchronous Buck Converters Provide Industry’s Lowest EMI Performance for Automotive lnfotainment and ADAS Applications; 12/04/2018 – Profire Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today

Aflac Inc (AFL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. The ratio has dropped, as 316 investment professionals started new and increased positions, while 325 sold and reduced stock positions in Aflac Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 482.13 million shares, down from 491.42 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Aflac Inc in top ten positions was flat from 16 to 16 for the same number . Sold All: 34 Reduced: 291 Increased: 227 New Position: 89.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.36, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 21 investors sold Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. shares while 138 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 247.08 million shares or 0.03% less from 247.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership has invested 0.24% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Regions Financial Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Delaware-based Dupont Management Corp has invested 0.03% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 306,533 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Chem Retail Bank owns 6,186 shares. 3.09M are owned by Geode Capital Ltd Liability. Ajo L P stated it has 12,313 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1St Source Fincl Bank reported 4,906 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt has invested 2.04% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Trillium Asset Ltd has 236,670 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Fin Corporation accumulated 0% or 14,655 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 408,492 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 722,979 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Oregon-based Ims Cap Mngmt has invested 0% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Ferguson Wellman Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.02% or 8,690 shares.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $13.68 billion. The firm also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. It has a 27.47 P/E ratio. It serves automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer, and industrial markets.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 16 sales for $3.90 million activity. $29,325 worth of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) was sold by Gagneja Sumeet. 25,000 shares valued at $1.41M were sold by KIDDOO BRUCE E on Monday, December 3. Preeshl Bryan had sold 924 shares worth $49,573. BRONSON JOSEPH R sold 5,000 shares worth $294,895. Shares for $139,475 were sold by DOLUCA TUNC on Tuesday, November 27. Wright Mary Ann had sold 440 shares worth $23,034. The insider BERGMAN JAMES R sold 4,400 shares worth $234,248.

Among 12 analysts covering Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Maxim Integrated Products had 16 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, July 30. Morgan Stanley maintained Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) rating on Wednesday, October 31. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $54 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, October 23 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, July 27. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 31 report. As per Friday, July 27, the company rating was downgraded by Summit Insights Group. Citigroup maintained Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) rating on Wednesday, October 31. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $50 target. Jefferies maintained Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) rating on Wednesday, October 31. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $60 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 3 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, October 18.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company has market cap of $33.48 billion. It operates through two divisions, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. It has a 6.89 P/E ratio. The Aflac Japan segment offers various voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $3.04 million activity.

Mizuho Bank Ltd. holds 8.04% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated for 3.00 million shares. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc owns 124,716 shares or 6.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. has 5.76% invested in the company for 388,614 shares. The Washington-based Smead Capital Management Inc. has invested 5.07% in the stock. Lyrical Asset Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 8.12 million shares.