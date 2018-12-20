Analysts expect Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) to report $0.69 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.27 EPS change or 64.29% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. MSBI’s profit would be $16.36 million giving it 7.31 P/E if the $0.69 EPS is correct. After having $0.64 EPS previously, Midland States Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 7.81% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.79% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $20.17. About 597,915 shares traded or 999.61% up from the average. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) has declined 28.21% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.21% the S&P500. Some Historical MSBI News: 07/03/2018 Midland States Bancorp Announces Executive Management Promotions; 08/03/2018 – Midland States Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Midland States Bancorp Announces Participation in D.A. Davidson Financial Institutions Conference; 07/03/2018 – Midland States Bancorp Names Stephen Erickson CFO; 08/05/2018 – Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.22 Per Share; 07/03/2018 – MIDLAND STATES BANCORP INC – STEPHEN A. ERICKSON HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO CFO OF COMPANY AND MIDLAND STATES BANK; 21/04/2018 – DJ Midland States Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSBI); 08/05/2018 – Midland States Bancorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – MIDLAND STATES BANCORP NAMES LUDWIG PRESIDENT, CEO OF BANK; 07/05/2018 – Midland States Bancorp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC) stake by 10.96% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 38,980 shares as Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC)’s stock declined 16.72%. The Mendon Capital Advisors Corp holds 316,700 shares with $8.62 million value, down from 355,680 last quarter. Oceanfirst Finl Corp now has $1.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $22.66. About 142,579 shares traded. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 11.40% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.40% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Buys 1.3% Position in OceanFirst; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Financial Corp. Schedules Earnings Conference Call; 20/04/2018 – DJ OceanFirst Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCFC); 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q EPS 12c; 07/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – OceanFirst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 OceanFirst at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 26/04/2018 – OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $55.7 MLN VS $41.5 MLN FOR SAME PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 29/05/2018 – VP Iantosca Gifts 950 Of Oceanfirst Financial Corp; 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in OceanFirst

Analysts await OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 24.44% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.45 per share. OCFC’s profit will be $26.94 million for 10.12 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by OceanFirst Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.66% EPS growth.

Since November 26, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $12,440 activity. Maher Christopher bought $12,440 worth of stock or 500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.55, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold OCFC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 34.29 million shares or 2.43% more from 33.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 137,064 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Kennedy Management invested 0.13% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Quantbot Techs LP reported 1,174 shares. Swiss Financial Bank stated it has 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Highlander Limited Co accumulated 9,634 shares. 106,984 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase. Maltese Limited Liability has 615,000 shares. 18,677 are held by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 68,679 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern owns 0.01% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 851,773 shares. Brandywine Global Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.03% or 157,388 shares. M&T Bancorp holds 0.02% or 144,200 shares in its portfolio. Alpine Woods Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Driehaus Ltd Company holds 0.25% or 302,829 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Oceanfirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Oceanfirst Financial had 2 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, June 25 by Hovde Group.

More notable recent OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "OceanFirst Financial Corp. Schedules Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire" on December 18, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "OceanFirst Financial Corp. Makes Board of Directors Announcements – GlobeNewswire" published on November 29, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: "OceanFirst Bank Announces Executive Management Team Appointments – GlobeNewswire" on December 03, 2018.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:OLBK) stake by 40,000 shares to 558,574 valued at $17.67 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Spdr Series Trust (Put) (KRE) stake by 99,000 shares and now owns 363,000 shares. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) was raised too.