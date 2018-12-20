$1.06 EPS Expected for Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV); Williams Companies (WMB)’s Sentiment Is 3.56

Analysts expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report $1.06 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.29 EPS change or 37.66% from last quarter’s $0.77 EPS. LUV’s profit would be $596.04 million giving it 11.50 P/E if the $1.06 EPS is correct. After having $1.08 EPS previously, Southwest Airlines Co.’s analysts see -1.85% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $48.78. About 4.35 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 18.85% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.85% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – NBC New York: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines flight from NYC to Dallas makes unscheduled landing in Philadelphia; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES SAYS AIRLINE EXPECTS MINIMAL DISRUPTION TO THE OPERATION DURING THE COURSE OF THE INSPECTIONS; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS LAST INSPECTION ON THE PLANE WAS APRIL 15; 02/05/2018 – WBTV News: #BREAKING: Southwest plane makes an emergency landing at Cleveland Hopkins airport »; 18/04/2018 – Investigators are probing fractures in a blade in Southwest engine failure; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO KELLY SAYS AIRLINE IS `VERY, VERY SAFE’ TO FLY; 20/04/2018 – Manufacturer of the Southwest plane’s engine that exploded is about to recommend more inspections; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan Talks Tax Reform at Southwest Airlines; 26/04/2018 – LUV PREFERS ORGANIC GROWTH, WOULD LOOK AT M&A OPPORTUNITIES; 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST INSPECTING FAN BLADES AFTER APRIL 17 ENGINE FAILURE

Williams Companies Inc (WMB) investors sentiment increased to 3.56 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 2.30, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. The ratio has increased, as 452 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 127 reduced and sold their equity positions in Williams Companies Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 2.12 billion shares, up from 693.72 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Williams Companies Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 15 to 24 for an increase of 9. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 100 Increased: 321 New Position: 131.

The Williams Companies, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure firm primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $27.02 billion. The firm operates through Williams Partners, Williams NGL & Petchem Services, and Other divisions. It has a 9.37 P/E ratio. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the offshore Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

Tam Capital Management Inc. holds 42.68% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. for 1.51 million shares. King Street Capital Management L.P. owns 14.95 million shares or 15.85% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rare Infrastructure Ltd has 10.27% invested in the company for 5.99 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Harvest Fund Advisors Llc has invested 10.17% in the stock. Salient Capital Advisors Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 14.96 million shares.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Williams wins FERC approval for Gateway project – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4% – Motley Fool” published on December 17, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Williams Cos. (WMB) Receives FERC Approval for Gateway Project – StreetInsider.com” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bloomberg: Williams weighs selling stake in Wyoming pipeline – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MLP Monthly Report: December 2018 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) has declined 15.42% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES – DEAL EXTENDS PERIOD FOR WHICH CO IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A CASH TAXPAYER THROUGH 2024 AND PROVIDES MODEST G&A SAVINGS; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners' Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co's PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – NEGOTIATED RATES WILL MAKE UP ABOUT 50 PERCENT OF TRANSCO'S REVENUE BY YEAR-END AND WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling; 23/03/2018 – U.S. natgas Henry Hub premium over Marcellus on track for 5-yr low; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS ETHANE RECOVERY WILL INCREASE IN 12 TO 15 MONTHS

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.2 per share. WMB’s profit will be $278.42 million for 24.26 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.17% negative EPS growth.

Since August 17, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $463,688 activity. Another trade for 980 shares valued at $50,241 was sold by MONTFORD JOHN T. 6,130 shares valued at $363,405 were sold by Watterson Andrew M on Friday, August 17.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. The company has market cap of $27.43 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated a total of 723 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 8 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, and Cuba. It has a 7.7 P/E ratio. It also sells frequent flyer points and related services to business partners participating in the Rapid Rewards frequent flyer program, such as car rental agencies, hotels, restaurants, and retailers.

Among 12 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Southwest Airlines had 14 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, November 29. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 7 by Argus Research. As per Monday, September 17, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, October 26. The rating was initiated by Susquehanna on Wednesday, November 28 with “Hold”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, October 26. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 7 by Buckingham Research. As per Thursday, September 27, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. The company was maintained on Friday, July 27 by Buckingham Research. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Tuesday, October 30 to “Underweight”.