High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 35.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 13,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.72% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 52,270 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.85M, up from 38,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $35.19. About 32.34M shares traded or 35.00% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has declined 1.43% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – Comcast Bid Would Create `Huge Behemoth’ With $170 Billion Debt; 23/05/2018 – Comcast in `advanced stages’ of preparing Fox bid; 03/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Announce LoRaWAN Network Availability in 10 Cities; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Cable Adjusted Ebitda Margin 40.1%; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Chilkoot Cafe gets Olympic boost from national Comcast commercial featuring Jessie Diggins; 25/04/2018 – Comcast has been shifting focus to its high-speed internet and filmmaking businesses as cord-cutting continues to weigh on its legacy cable division; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Expects to Buy Back at Least $5B Class A Common During 2018; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 95.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 110,646 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 226,291 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.71M, up from 115,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.04% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $38.55. About 14.21 million shares traded or 164.46% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has declined 32.02% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.02% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Sharp Increases in Input Costs, Including Inflation in Freight and Commodities; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Had Seen 3%-4% Increase in FY Constant-Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS; 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – EQUITY OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON APRIL 2; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Increasingly Tight Control of All Expenditures in the Balance of Fiscal 2018; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Bd of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 59 investors sold CMCSA shares while 451 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 483 raised stakes. 3.58 billion shares or 0.66% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Palestra Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 4.45 million shares. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Massachusetts-based St Germain D J Com has invested 0.04% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moreover, Financial Architects Incorporated has 0.14% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). U S Global Investors, Texas-based fund reported 14,622 shares. Asset Management One reported 7.62 million shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Canandaigua Financial Bank Trust reported 75,159 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 81,856 shares. Ntv Asset Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Brighton Jones Ltd stated it has 91,935 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Co has 0.14% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Appleton Prns Inc Ma owns 22,129 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md holds 0.29% or 55.17M shares. Randolph Co, Ohio-based fund reported 367,190 shares. The Virginia-based Alexandria Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.32% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since September 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $550,461 activity. BLOCK ARTHUR R sold $228,775 worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Thursday, September 27.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54 million and $446.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,773 shares to 110,639 shares, valued at $15.29 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,878 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 49 investors sold GIS shares while 338 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 393.52 million shares or 3.42% less from 407.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cypress Asset Management Incorporated Tx invested in 0.19% or 15,000 shares. Global Endowment Mgmt LP holds 149,000 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning owns 59,348 shares. Barclays Public Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.13M shares. M&R Inc invested in 24,860 shares. 53,435 are held by M Holdings Securities Inc. Moreover, Korea has 0% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 19,229 shares. Zebra Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.16% stake. Salem Capital Management holds 0.11% or 4,970 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 35,197 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 4 shares. Somerset Gp Lc holds 0.16% or 4,694 shares. Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 10,727 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Norinchukin Retail Bank The holds 0.05% or 78,676 shares in its portfolio. Foster And Motley Inc owns 29,840 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 selling transactions for $4.63 million activity. 82,244 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) shares with value of $3.74 million were sold by OGrady Shawn P. $47,370 worth of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) shares were bought by SASTRE MARIA. MILLER HEIDI sold $604,321 worth of stock. $105,919 worth of stock was sold by Williams-Roll Jacqueline on Wednesday, July 18.