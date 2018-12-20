Stock research analysts at Morgan Stanley have $10 price target on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT). Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 106.61% from the company’s last price. The rating was revealed to investors in an analyst report on Thursday, 20 December.

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased Homestreet Inc (HMST) stake by 3.93% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Maltese Capital Management Llc acquired 13,366 shares as Homestreet Inc (HMST)’s stock declined 14.28%. The Maltese Capital Management Llc holds 353,393 shares with $9.37M value, up from 340,027 last quarter. Homestreet Inc now has $583.03M valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $21.6. About 1,781 shares traded. HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) has declined 19.27% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.27% the S&P500. Some Historical HMST News: 06/03/2018 – HOMESTREET DECLARES BLUE LION NOTICE INVALID; 17/05/2018 – Leading Independent Proxy Advisor Egan-Jones Joins ISS in Recommending Shareholders Vote for Change at HomeStreet Annual Meeting; 11/04/2018 – ROARING BLUE LION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – ON APRIL 11, SENT LETTER TO HOMESTREET STATING WOULD NOT SOLICIT FOR THEIR NOMINEES OR SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS; 23/04/2018 – HomeStreet Cut 86 FTE Positions; 24/05/2018 – HomeStreet Announces Preliminary Results from Annual Meeting; 14/05/2018 – HomeStreet Comments on ISS Report and Urges Shareholders to Vote on the White Card for All the Company’s Nominees; 14/03/2018 – BLUE LION CAPITAL WRITES TO HOMESTREET INC REQUESTING INSPECTION OF CERTAIN RECORDS OF COMPANY – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – HOMESTREET: GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS HOLDERS VOTE FOR NOMINEES; 24/05/2018 – HOMESTREET INC – ALL THREE OF COMPANY’S NOMINEES, SCOTT M. BOGGS, DOUGLAS l. SMITH AND MARK R. PATTERSON REELECTED BASED ON PRELIMINARY VOTE COUNT; 14/05/2018 – ISS URGES HMST HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST BLUE LION NOMINEE BOGGS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.44, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold HMST shares while 42 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 19.94 million shares or 2.90% less from 20.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New York-based Maltese Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.65% in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). Teton has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). 500 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 2.27 million shares. Loomis Sayles & Comm Ltd Partnership has 489 shares. Northern Corporation holds 0% or 480,286 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 122,572 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd owns 0% invested in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) for 7,600 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 0% or 34,700 shares in its portfolio. First Advsrs LP has invested 0% in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). Foundry Prns Ltd Com has 279,140 shares. Ameritas Prtn Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 2,092 shares. Beese Fulmer Mngmt Inc invested in 0.05% or 9,300 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). Nwq Investment Mngmt Ltd Company has 1.76 million shares for 0.93% of their portfolio.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $593,402 activity. $343,242 worth of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) was sold by Schultz Edward on Friday, July 27. Shares for $250,160 were sold by VINCENT MARY L on Tuesday, August 28.

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (NASDAQ:OSBC) stake by 59,700 shares to 760,300 valued at $11.75M in 2018Q3. It also reduced First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) stake by 185,617 shares and now owns 784,545 shares. Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. DBV Technologies has $35 highest and $27 lowest target. $30.67’s average target is 533.68% above currents $4.84 stock price. DBV Technologies had 4 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, November 2 report. The stock of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 11. On Friday, July 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

The stock decreased 65.80% or $9.31 during the last trading session, reaching $4.84. About 3.52 million shares traded or 2377.37% up from the average. DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) has declined 34.24% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DBVT News: 20/03/2018 – DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA – PLANS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM GLOBAL OFFERING TO FUND DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF VIASKIN PEANUT, OTHERS; 14/05/2018 – DBV Technologies Partners with FARE to Help Raise Awareness of Food Allergies in Support of the 21st Anniversary of Food Allergy Awareness Week; 21/03/2018 – DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA DBV.PA – OFFERING PRICE OF $21.26 PER ADS; 20/03/2018 – ADRs End Largely Higher; DBV Technologies, CNOOC Trade Actively; 14/03/2018 – REG-DBV Technologies Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The company has market cap of $288.27 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cow's milk protein allergy and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of hen's egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis.