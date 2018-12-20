12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 58.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 111,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 302,783 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.34M, up from 191,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $52.14. About 518,464 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 61.66% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.66% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 04/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 11; 19/04/2018 – DJ Thor Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THO); 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au Intersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – ENGAGED IN THIRD PARTY DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARD TO ITS KEY TUNGSTEN PROJECTS AND THAT INTEREST IS INTENSIFYING; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries; 14/03/2018 – The Wrap: `Thor: Ragnarok’ Director Taika Waititi to Play Imaginary Hitler in `Jojo Rabbit’; 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING – US DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR CONFIRMED THAT TUNGSTEN, PRIMARY RESOURCE MINERAL AT PILOT MOUNTAIN, IS INCLUDED IN FINAL LIST OF CRITICAL MINERALS; 10/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 17

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ferro Corp (FOE) by 3.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 22,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 604,353 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.03 million, up from 581,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ferro Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.65. About 179,436 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 27.55% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.55% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 27/04/2018 – Ferro Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Tronc’s Largest Shareholder, Michael Ferro, Sells Entire Stake to Descendant of Chicago Tribune Former Owner McCormick – Filing; 26/04/2018 – FERRO CLOSED ON NEW $820M SENIOR-SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY; 13/04/2018 – Ferro Out at Chicago Tribune Parent as Controversial Reign Ends; 26/04/2018 – FERRO BOOSTS SENIOR-SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE TO $500M; 01/05/2018 – FERRO 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 34C; 11/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD – AFTER MEETING WITH INTERVENTION OF DISTRICT ADMINISTRATION, AGITATION AT CO’S THERUBALI UNIT CALLED OFF; 20/03/2018 – Michael Ferro Steps Down as Tronc’s Chairman; Accused of Unwanted Advances; 19/03/2018 – Michael Ferro Steps Down as Chairman of Tronc; 12/03/2018 – FERRO SA FROP.WA – OVERDUE INCOME TAX RELATES TO NOVASERVIS SPOL. S.R.O. TRANSACTION FROM 2012

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $586.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 19,450 shares to 90,370 shares, valued at $7.22 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unit Corp (NYSE:UNT) by 42,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,670 shares, and cut its stake in Varex Imaging Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 17 investors sold FOE shares while 60 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 80.54 million shares or 1.10% more from 79.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 0% or 34,280 shares. Northpointe Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 224,405 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Highlander Mgmt Llc accumulated 34,600 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc has 0.18% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 544,921 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.03% or 12,134 shares. Gamco Et Al reported 4.36M shares. Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 185 shares. Principal Group Inc accumulated 42,200 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares holds 0% or 22,236 shares in its portfolio. Crow Point Partners Limited Liability Company owns 12,400 shares. King Luther Capital Mngmt Corp owns 109,820 shares. Texas-based Smith Graham Investment Lp has invested 0.92% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Parkside Fincl Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Service Automobile Association accumulated 13,135 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 129,062 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Form SC 13D/A ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS Filed by: Cruiser Capital Advisors, LLC – StreetInsider.com” on November 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. files charges against HP foe – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ferro Corporation 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on November 09, 2018. More interesting news about Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ferro Corporation (FOE) CEO Peter Thomas on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Since November 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $249,026 activity. Schlater Benjamin had sold 5,426 shares worth $105,959.

Among 8 analysts covering Ferro (NYSE:FOE), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ferro had 16 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) earned “Buy” rating by Seaport Global on Wednesday, January 13. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of FOE in report on Thursday, October 12 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets initiated Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) rating on Tuesday, March 27. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $2900 target. On Friday, November 10 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. On Monday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. Longbow upgraded the shares of FOE in report on Monday, June 5 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, November 20 report. The firm earned “Accumulate” rating on Wednesday, August 12 by Global Hunter Securities. Oppenheimer initiated the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, September 23 report.

Among 14 analysts covering Thor Industries Inc (NYSE:THO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Thor Industries Inc had 45 analyst reports since September 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, September 19 report. On Friday, August 19 the stock rating was downgraded by Wunderlich to “Hold”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, December 22. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 9 report. The stock of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, December 8 by Argus Research. As per Tuesday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 27 with “Hold”. The stock of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, November 28 by Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, May 7 report. The stock of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, September 28.

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buying Thor Industries – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – The Motley Fool” published on December 02, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Recent Purchase: Thor Industries – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2018. More interesting news about Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Movers 12/06: (TST) (MIK) (SHPG) Higher; (CNAT) (NPTN) (HOME) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “6 Predictable Stocks With Wide Margins of Safety – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $420.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 218,173 shares to 105,864 shares, valued at $7.69M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 18,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 351,971 shares, and cut its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 51 investors sold THO shares while 125 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 1.20% less from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vantage Advsrs Ltd Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 50 shares. Cwm, a Nebraska-based fund reported 252 shares. Adirondack Trust Commerce holds 20 shares. Investec Asset Management accumulated 0.03% or 108,972 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Com owns 0.09% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 30,503 shares. 8,921 are owned by Hendley Communication. Endurance Wealth Management holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Lc reported 23,206 shares. Schroder Invest Management owns 0.05% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 375,882 shares. Captrust holds 0% or 450 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset LP has 139,396 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Prtn has 0% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). The Maryland-based First Bancorp Trust has invested 0.47% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0% or 9,118 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 101,200 shares.