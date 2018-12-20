1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Hancock John Invs Tr (JHI) by 51.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 101,432 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 297,807 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.79 million, up from 196,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hancock John Invs Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.37M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $13.71. About 42,614 shares traded or 93.88% up from the average. John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) has declined 16.29% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.29% the S&P500.

Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 18.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc sold 38,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 172,418 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.28 million, down from 210,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $111.1. About 5.08M shares traded or 4.53% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $22.66 million activity. Spanos Mike had sold 20,074 shares worth $2.26M on Wednesday, October 31. The insider Khan Mehmood sold $18.53M. $587,364 worth of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) was sold by Narasimhan Laxman on Thursday, October 4.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO), Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) – Why Soda’s Decline Represents an Opportunity to Revolutionize the Beverage Sector – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Stock Moves -0.95%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Which Beverages Stocks Will Pop? UBS Weigh In On The Sector (PEP)(KO)KDP)(TAP)(SAM)(STZ) – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: PEP, INCY – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 06, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Among 24 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PepsiCo had 81 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, July 8 by UBS. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, June 7. The rating was upgraded by Societe Generale to “Buy” on Monday, December 12. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 22 by Jefferies. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $105 target in Tuesday, April 19 report. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Thursday, October 5 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, July 11 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, April 19. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, October 12 by Stifel Nicolaus. Jefferies maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Thursday, July 6 with “Buy” rating.

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00M and $503.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 41,183 shares to 210,982 shares, valued at $17.45 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 4,388 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,474 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 682 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 502 raised stakes. 952.72 million shares or 0.70% less from 959.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 206,700 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt holds 1.47% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 93,431 shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust reported 1.53% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Usca Ria Ltd Liability Com has 0.13% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lvm Capital Mngmt Mi reported 12,309 shares. Td Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.32% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Van Eck Associates holds 0.22% or 395,305 shares. Stadion Money Mngmt Llc has 2,270 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Old Republic reported 446,200 shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett Com Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.22% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). M&T Bank Corporation accumulated 0.7% or 1.25 million shares. Moreover, Transamerica Fincl Advisors Inc has 0.17% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 7,169 shares. Ftb Advsrs accumulated 13,536 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 13,649 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Chatham Cap Group Inc reported 0.73% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on February, 15 before the open. They expect $1.49 EPS, up 13.74% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 18.64 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.56, from 1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 2 investors sold JHI shares while 7 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 1.28 million shares or 3.18% more from 1.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0% in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 5,894 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 300 were accumulated by Cwm Limited Liability Com. Optimum Inv accumulated 400 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank accumulated 0% or 774 shares. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 20,926 shares or 0% of the stock. First Hawaiian Savings Bank accumulated 178 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 662 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles owns 0.11% invested in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) for 11,500 shares. 1607 Capital Prtnrs Ltd Com holds 0.28% or 297,807 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 20,587 shares. Cap Investment Advsrs reported 34,577 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited reported 164,541 shares. Private Advisor Limited Liability reported 0.01% in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 2,316 shares.