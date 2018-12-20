Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) by 7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 91,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $114.19M, down from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $77.33. About 739,043 shares traded or 63.49% up from the average. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 14.33% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Capital Markets Net C$249M; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Adj EPS C$2.95; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$

Carlson Capital Management decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 17.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management sold 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 49,085 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.60 million, down from 59,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $69. About 7.34 million shares traded or 2.64% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 29.68% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS LAW ENFORCEMENT STILL SEARCHING, INVESTIGATING ENTIRE SCENE, LOOKING AT TWO RESIDENCES; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Battery Performance Alert and Cybersecurity Firmware Updates for Certain Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical) Implantable; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 72c; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Extends Title Sponsorship of Abbott World Marathon Majors through 2023; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 million; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS IT’S TIME IN TEXAS TO TAKE ACTION TO MAKE SURE SUCH TRAGEDIES ARE NOT REPEATED; 18/04/2018 – Abbott sticks to earlier forecasts, disappoints investors; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – NEW STUDY WILL EVALUATE WHETHER TREATMENT WITH CARDIOMEMS MONITOR IMPROVES SURVIVAL AND OUTCOMES FOR MORE PEOPLE; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) by 138,601 shares to 6.24M shares, valued at $39.68 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) by 438,366 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Magna International Inc. Class A (NYSE:MGA).

More notable recent Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Is CIBC A Buy Or A Hold? – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2018, also Fool.ca with their article: “It’s Time to Ride Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) Stock to $125 or Higher – The Motley Fool Canada” published on November 10, 2018, Fool.ca published: “Stash These 3 Top Bank Stocks in Your TFSA Early Retirement Fund – The Motley Fool Canada” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “If You Want To Own Your Bank, Consider Scotiabank – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 04, 2018.

Analysts await Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $2.38 earnings per share, down 4.80% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.5 per share. CM’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 8.12 P/E if the $2.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.30 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.48% EPS growth.

Among 15 analysts covering Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE:CM), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce had 30 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 26 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, May 24 with “Sector Perform”. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, August 27. The stock of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, August 24. As per Friday, March 31, the company rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold” on Thursday, August 27. The firm has “Strong Sell” rating by Zacks given on Tuesday, September 1. The stock of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, December 1 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, August 26. The stock of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has “Mkt Perform” rating given on Friday, February 24 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods.

Among 27 analysts covering Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. Abbott Laboratories had 120 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, October 19 by Citigroup. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) rating on Thursday, July 20. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $5800 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Friday, September 1 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Thursday, August 27 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) rating on Monday, October 2. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $55.0 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, August 10 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, January 24. On Friday, January 29 the stock rating was downgraded by William Blair to “Market Perform”. On Monday, September 24 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 561 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 434 raised stakes. 1.23 billion shares or 0.24% more from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nomura Asset Management invested in 475,066 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office invested in 47,156 shares. Cove Street Cap Limited Liability Com stated it has 1,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dodge And Cox invested 0% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Com Of Virginia Va reported 33,745 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Capital Invest Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 9,795 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Prio Wealth Lp holds 3.05% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 912,855 shares. 55,500 were reported by Summit Lc. First Bank Of Omaha stated it has 99,476 shares. Iron Fin Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 3,681 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors has invested 0.11% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Duquesne Family Office accumulated 732,100 shares. Artemis Invest Llp owns 611,842 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Private Advisor Gru Limited has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Since July 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 selling transactions for $30.08 million activity. On Tuesday, July 24 the insider Blaser Brian J sold $965,789. CAPEK JOHN M also sold $4.22M worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Wednesday, July 25. Shares for $16,369 were sold by Bracken Sharon J on Monday, July 23. WHITE MILES D sold 142,341 shares worth $10.30M. The insider Contreras Jaime sold $4.30 million. LANE ANDREW H had sold 9,097 shares worth $610,513.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 9.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.74 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.42B for 21.30 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.00% EPS growth.