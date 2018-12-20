Scott & Selber Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 3.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc sold 1,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,674 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.44 million, down from 52,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $747.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $157.47. About 51.45M shares traded or 30.91% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – This former Facebook executive sees Apple as a massive generator of cash, but thinks the company may be slipping on the innovation side; 23/04/2018 – Apple Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook believes trade between the U.S. and China is beneficial to both countries; 16/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Car collides with school bus in Apple Valley; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 14/03/2018 – Analyst: Apple and America’s big internet companies have no reason to fear a Trump trade war with China; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 17/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Apple is planning to launch the Netflix of news; 09/05/2018 – Shaq, an early Apple and Google backer, shares his very simple investing style; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway will make about $700 million annually on Apple’s dividend alone

Abingworth Llp decreased its stake in Sientra (SIEN) by 11.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abingworth Llp sold 281,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.20 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $52.51M, down from 2.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abingworth Llp who had been investing in Sientra for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $362.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $12.67. About 214,660 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has risen 28.60% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC – REACHED AN AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE WITH STAFF OF DIVISION OF ENFORCEMENT OF U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Pura Vida Investments Buys New 1% Position in Sientra; 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/05/2018 – Sientra, Inc. Announces Closing of $115 M Public Offering of Common Stk and Exercise in Full of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option; 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Underwritten Public Follow-On Offering of $75M of Its Common Stk; 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA GETS FDA APPROVAL OF PMA SUPPLEMENT; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: New Vesta Facility to Reach Full Supply Capabilities in Second Half; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – TO CO’S KNOWLEDGE, SEC DOES NOT INTEND TO CHARGE ANY OF CO’S CURRENT OFFICERS OR DIRECTORS RELATED TO INVESTIGATION; 13/03/2018 SIENTRA INC – REMAINS ON TRACK FOR FULL AND FINAL FDA APPROVAL FOR U.S. MANUFACTURED IMPLANTS; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – THERE IS NO MONETARY COMPONENT TO AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE, BUT IT WILL CONTAIN ORDER PROHIBITING FUTURE VIOLATIONS OF SECURITIES LAWS

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.98 million activity. Haines Timothy also sold $1.93M worth of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) on Tuesday, November 6.

Analysts await Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to report earnings on March, 12. They expect $-0.68 EPS, up 26.09% or $0.24 from last year’s $-0.92 per share. After $-0.72 actual EPS reported by Sientra, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2018 Q3. Its down 2.51, from 3.75 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 17 investors sold SIEN shares while 25 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 24.04 million shares or 50.28% less from 48.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hightower Limited Liability Corp invested in 85,011 shares. The New York-based Gilder Gagnon Howe Com Lc has invested 0.32% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Ubs Asset Americas holds 639,790 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Liability reported 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Millennium Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 443,953 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0% or 35,175 shares. Schwab Charles Mngmt holds 51,066 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 9,421 shares. Emerald Advisers Pa accumulated 27,000 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owns 73,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Eam Ltd reported 217,313 shares stake. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Waddell And Reed Fincl Inc stated it has 1.86 million shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Suffolk Capital accumulated 32,768 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts invested in 429,212 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Family Cap Com stated it has 23,670 shares or 2.23% of all its holdings. Acropolis Invest Ltd Com stated it has 13,368 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv Mgmt reported 19,868 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Advisory Group Inc holds 1.01% or 16,896 shares. Alphaone Invest Lc accumulated 0.03% or 400 shares. Personal Capital Advsrs holds 0.96% or 331,023 shares in its portfolio. Conning holds 0.98% or 145,763 shares in its portfolio. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Com holds 1.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 7,652 shares. Fulton Bank Na invested in 1.84% or 124,342 shares. Verity Verity Limited Liability Com reported 2.71% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Zacks Invest Management reported 1.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Thornburg Inv Inc reported 259,712 shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 24.21M shares. Rench Wealth Management Inc reported 40,042 shares. The Colorado-based Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 2.78% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. Another trade for 15,652 shares valued at $2.98M was made by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E on Monday, July 9.