Viking Global Investors Lp decreased T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) stake by 9.22% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 296,635 shares as T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)’s stock rose 0.26%. The Viking Global Investors Lp holds 2.92M shares with $205.02M value, down from 3.22 million last quarter. T Mobile Us Inc now has $55.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $64.87. About 4.20 million shares traded or 13.32% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 6.15% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 03/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile agreed to merge, in a deal that values Sprint at $26.5 billion; 27/04/2018 – Sprint Nears Deal to Combine With T-Mobile US; 01/05/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Merging Sprint and T-Mobile Is a Terrible Idea; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO on Sprint deal: China is beating US on 5G next generation wireless but we can change that; 10/05/2018 – Iridian Adds T-Mobile, Exits First Data, Buys More Wyndham: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Sprint: Claure, Combes to Collaborate on Planned Combination With T-Mobile; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Celebrates 5 Years as a Public Company with Record-Low Churn, Industry-Leading Customer Growth, and Strong; 29/05/2018 – Founder and Former CEO of Boost Mobile USA Rolls Out ALL4PRICE.COM Website to Educate Consumers About Some of the Issues With the Proposed Sprint/T-Mobile Merger; 01/05/2018 – Sprint deal could help T-Mobile offer ‘quad play,’ executives say; 18/05/2018 – Sprint Clears Potential Roadblock En Route to T-Mobile Takeover

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc decreased Philip Morris International In (PM) stake by 52.12% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold 50,689 shares as Philip Morris International In (PM)’s stock rose 7.45%. The Abner Herrman & Brock Llc holds 46,557 shares with $3.80M value, down from 97,246 last quarter. Philip Morris International In now has $111.99B valuation. The stock decreased 2.69% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $72.04. About 13.60M shares traded or 120.34% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 51 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 261.32 million shares or 0.29% less from 262.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 369,149 shares. Carmignac Gestion accumulated 4.86M shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 26,340 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 19.64M shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 3.09M shares. Wafra invested in 0.34% or 139,981 shares. Cibc Ww invested in 427,856 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.07% or 61,774 shares. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership has 0.08% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Ameriprise Financial Inc accumulated 986,522 shares. Minnesota-based Walleye Trading has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 28,783 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn has invested 0.1% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Janney Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 8,761 shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt LP accumulated 0.04% or 14,117 shares.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Safe Haven Stocks for a Treacherous Market – Investorplace.com” on December 19, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Sprint Merger With T-Mobile Could Harm Workers – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Is The T-Mobile-Sprint Merger Worth Betting On? – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “5 Most Important Things in Business Today – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cowen names Zayo among “three best ideas” – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 23, 2018.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 45.83% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.48 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $593.86 million for 23.17 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.73% negative EPS growth.

Viking Global Investors Lp increased General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) stake by 64.02M shares to 132.43M valued at $1.50 billion in 2018Q3. It also upped Syneos Health Inc stake by 31,323 shares and now owns 1.80 million shares. Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering T Mobile US (NYSE:TMUS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. T Mobile US had 4 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) on Monday, October 29 with “Outperform” rating. As per Wednesday, October 31, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. Barclays Capital initiated the shares of TMUS in report on Wednesday, June 27 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, June 28 the stock rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform”.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PM’s profit will be $1.83B for 15.26 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.06% negative EPS growth.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.17 million activity. Shares for $5.17 million were sold by CAMILLERI LOUIS C.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris Flashes A Breakaway Gap: Should We Worry – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Should You Buy Philip Morris International for Its 5% Dividend Yield? – The Motley Fool” published on December 17, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Nike, Johnson & Johnson and Facebook – Investorplace.com” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Why Is The US Stock Market Open 6.5 Hours A Day? – Benzinga” published on November 23, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 18, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Among 9 analysts covering Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Philip Morris Intl had 11 analyst reports since July 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, July 20 by Citigroup. The company was downgraded on Friday, July 20 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, December 18. On Friday, July 20 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. Citigroup maintained the shares of PM in report on Friday, September 21 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Tuesday, July 17. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $102 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, July 20. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, October 19 with “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, July 25 by Argus Research. Jefferies downgraded Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Friday, August 24. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $80 target.