Abrams Capital Management Lp decreased Global Eagle Entmt Inc (ENT) stake by 6.82% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Abrams Capital Management Lp sold 477,571 shares as Global Eagle Entmt Inc (ENT)’s stock declined 0.84%. The Abrams Capital Management Lp holds 6.52M shares with $18.39 million value, down from 7.00 million last quarter. Global Eagle Entmt Inc now has $190.27 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $2.075. About 560,246 shares traded or 163.54% up from the average. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) has risen 0.43% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ENT News: 03/04/2018 – Telecommunications leader joins Globecomm Executive Team; 05/04/2018 – OR Searchlight II TBO-W, L.P., Affiliates Report Stake In Global Eagle Entertain; 15/05/2018 – Global Eagle: Repaid Full Balance of Revolving Credit Facility in 2Q of 2018; 08/03/2018 – GLOBAL EAGLE GETS $150M INVESTMENT FROM SEARCHLIGHT CAPITAL; 08/03/2018 – GLOBAL EAGLE ENTERTAINMENT INC – APPOINTED JOSH MARKS TO POSITION OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 02/04/2018 – Global Eagle Entertain 4Q Loss $134.4M; 16/03/2018 – GLOBAL EAGLE ENTERTAINMENT INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – GLOBAL EAGLE ENTERTAINMENT INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.51; 08/03/2018 Global Eagle Announces $150 Million Investment From Searchlight Capital Partners; 08/03/2018 – GLOBAL EAGLE ENTERTAINMENT – CO INTENDS TO USE PORTION OF PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION TO REPAY FULL $78 MLN PRINCIPAL BALANCE ON CO’S CREDIT FACILITY

Pershing Gold Corporation (NASDAQ:PGLC) had a decrease of 7.56% in short interest. PGLC’s SI was 83,200 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 7.56% from 90,000 shares previously. With 102,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Pershing Gold Corporation (NASDAQ:PGLC)’s short sellers to cover PGLC’s short positions. The SI to Pershing Gold Corporation’s float is 0.32%. The stock increased 15.36% or $0.1279 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9605. About 192,955 shares traded or 45.62% up from the average. Pershing Gold Corporation (NASDAQ:PGLC) has declined 71.09% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.09% the S&P500. Some Historical PGLC News: 05/03/2018 Pershing Resources Completes Audit of 2016 Consolidated Financial Statements; 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Sq. cashes out of Nike stake after 32% gain, likely making about $100M – Dow Jones; 05/04/2018 – Investors Withdrew Two-Thirds of Eligible Cash From Pershing in 2017 (Video); 09/05/2018 – BNY Mellon’s Pershing Adds Capital First Trust Company to Its Trust Network; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING EXITED NKE IN 1Q: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pershing Gold Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGLC); 21/03/2018 – Pershing Resources Commences Phase One of NI 43-101 Study on Its New Enterprise Project; 09/04/2018 – Pershing Resources Forms Strategic Alliance With America’s Gold Exploration Inc; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING REDUCED MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING ADDED UTX IN 1Q: 13F

Pershing Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold and precious metals primarily in Nevada. The company has market cap of $32.35 million. It focuses on the exploration of Relief Canyon properties covering an area of approximately 25,000 acres in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada. It currently has negative earnings. The Relief Canyon properties comprise approximately 948 owned unpatented mining claims, 120 owned millsite claims, 172 leased unpatented mining claims, and 2,235 acres of leased and 2,770 acres of subleased private lands.

