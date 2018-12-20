Abrams Capital Management Lp increased Franklin Res Inc (BEN) stake by 25.17% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Abrams Capital Management Lp acquired 2.00 million shares as Franklin Res Inc (BEN)’s stock rose 2.63%. The Abrams Capital Management Lp holds 9.95M shares with $302.43M value, up from 7.95M last quarter. Franklin Res Inc now has $14.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29. About 2.71 million shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 21.73% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.73% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q EPS 78c; 11/04/2018 – Paulina Mejia Honored by Crain’s New York Business as one of the `Notable Women in Finance in NYC’; 16/05/2018 – Macron No Messiah as Franklin Templeton Bets on Poland Instead; 14/03/2018 – Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (“TEI”) Announces Distribution; 22/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEN); 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Franklin Templeton buys $2.25 bln in Argentine bonds – FT; 16/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton buys $2.25bn in Argentine bonds; 15/03/2018 – Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Distribution; 15/03/2018 – Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Distribution; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources Second-Quarter Net Profit Rises 5.3%

More important recent Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:BEN – GlobeNewswire” on December 11, 2018, also Nasdaq.com published article titled: “Franklin Templeton Investments Bolsters US Institutional Division with New Hires – Nasdaq”, Nasdaq.com published: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Xcel Energy, Franklin Resources, Axalta Coating, Restaurant Brands International, Zimmer Biomet, and Ford Motor â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) was released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Franklin Universal Trust Announces Portfolio Management Change – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Among 7 analysts covering Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN), 0 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Franklin Resources had 11 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, July 30 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) rating on Thursday, August 2. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $30 target. Deutsche Bank maintained Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) rating on Thursday, August 16. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $32 target. The company was maintained on Monday, October 8 by UBS. As per Friday, October 26, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) on Thursday, July 12 with “Underweight” rating. On Thursday, October 11 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight” on Monday, July 30. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, September 6 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 27 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 47 investors sold BEN shares while 174 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 235.66 million shares or 1.20% less from 238.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Limited Liability Company has 24 shares. Edgestream Limited Partnership stated it has 11,705 shares. Magnetar Financial Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Limited Liability holds 5,500 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited stated it has 1.04 million shares. Trust Of Vermont accumulated 620 shares. Moreover, Foundation Resources Management has 1.25% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 212,341 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans stated it has 0% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,372 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust accumulated 57,426 shares. Van Eck Associate reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Bragg Fincl Advsrs has invested 0.04% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Virtu Finance Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 14,519 shares. World Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 26,499 shares. Northwest Counselors Lc invested in 47,546 shares or 0.56% of the stock.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $17.59 million activity. Tyle Craig Steven sold 11,165 shares worth $350,004. JOHNSON RUPERT H JR sold $16.73 million worth of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) on Friday, November 23. 4,820 shares valued at $158,315 were sold by Plafker Jed A. on Friday, September 21.

The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.7. About 387,171 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has declined 23.25% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q REV. $167.5M, EST. $166.3M; 12/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.05; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $167.5 MLN VS $127.6 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. CEO to Participate in the KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%; 23/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP REPORTS CLOSING OF $424.4M REINSURANCE TRANSACTION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.38, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 16 investors sold Essent Group Ltd. shares while 72 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 84.31 million shares or 1.07% more from 83.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pnc Serv Group Incorporated has invested 0% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Sei Invests invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 0% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 756,388 shares. Moreover, Ellington Group Lc has 0.42% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 35,603 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 314,787 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd reported 1.86M shares stake. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc owns 321,998 shares. Guernsey-based Bluecrest Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Elk Creek Prns holds 378,040 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Fund Sa has 0.03% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 121,100 shares. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.09% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) or 1.13 million shares. Wealthtrust reported 0% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Westfield Cap Management Co Limited Partnership accumulated 0.29% or 925,627 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs reported 7,936 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mortgage Insurance Stocks – It’s Go Time – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mortgage insurers may gain as new PMIERs rules not as bad as feared – Seeking Alpha” published on September 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Essent Group Ltd. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on November 09, 2018. More interesting news about Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Essent Group (ESNT) CEO Mark Casale on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Essent Group: Red-Hot Financials With Miles Of Room To Grow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 21, 2018.