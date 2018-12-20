Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) stake by 78.85% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 281,065 shares as Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK)’s stock declined 36.78%. The Neuberger Berman Group Llc holds 75,394 shares with $13.22 million value, down from 356,459 last quarter. Mohawk Industries Inc now has $8.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $115.41. About 388,563 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 57.20% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. $ 2.78; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $3.01; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY NET SALES $2.41 BLN VS $2.22 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Adds Mohawk Industries, Exits Andeavor: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries: Frans De Cock Retires From Board; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $3.89 TO $3.98, EST. $4.12; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Mohawk Industries; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Mohawk’s IDR at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable

Among 11 analysts covering Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Mohawk Industries had 14 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, October 26, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 31 by Jefferies. The stock of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Monday, October 29. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $195 target in Wednesday, October 10 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 27 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 27 by Raymond James. The stock of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, October 29. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of MHK in report on Monday, October 15 to “Sector Perform” rating. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, October 29 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $140 target in Monday, October 29 report.

Analysts await Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $2.52 EPS, down 26.32% or $0.90 from last year’s $3.42 per share. MHK’s profit will be $186.97M for 11.45 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.29 actual EPS reported by Mohawk Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.40% negative EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 12 buys, and 4 insider sales for $64.23 million activity. Shares for $117,750 were bought by BRUCKMANN BRUCE. 50,000 shares valued at $9.15 million were bought by BALCAEN FILIP on Thursday, July 26. $95,583 worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) was sold by Patton Rodney David on Friday, November 30. $950,000 worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) shares were sold by Thiers Bernard. On Friday, September 14 LORBERBAUM JEFFREY S sold $2.50 million worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) or 13,400 shares. 10,642 shares valued at $1.37M were sold by HELEN SUZANNE L on Monday, November 26. Carson Brian bought $313,877 worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) on Monday, October 29.

