Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 79,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 3.27 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $451.62 million, up from 3.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $128.27. About 15.98 million shares traded or 74.51% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in World Fuel Services Corporatio (INT) by 15.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 137,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $28.91M, up from 907,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in World Fuel Services Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $21.52. About 518,006 shares traded or 6.38% up from the average. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has declined 16.34% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 23/04/2018 – DJ World Fuel Services Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INT); 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 52C; 16/04/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 18th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Net $31.2M; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Rev $9.18B; 15/05/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain; 19/03/2018 – Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 20/04/2018 – World Fuel Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 14/03/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Goelzer Management Inc owns 65,619 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. First Personal Fin Service holds 0.4% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 9,210 shares. Advent Mgmt De stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Illinois-based Nadler Group has invested 0.31% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). American Asset Management invested in 5,365 shares. Missouri-based Community Bancorp Of Raymore has invested 0.41% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Joel Isaacson & Lc accumulated 44,631 shares. First Bancshares Tru has 1.76% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Essex Financial Services Incorporated invested in 93,606 shares or 2.85% of the stock. Norman Fields Gottscho Limited Liability Company holds 9,136 shares. Df Dent & Com has 115,591 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,801 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada owns 177,473 shares. North Star Asset holds 40,919 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 11,401 shares.

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Tuesday, June 14. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, April 13 report. As per Tuesday, August 25, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. RBC Capital Markets maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, January 25. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $128 target. The rating was downgraded by Alembic on Friday, July 21 to “Underweight”. On Wednesday, April 18 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 10 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 6 by Cowen & Co. Jefferies maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Tuesday, January 16 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, October 17 with “Outperform”.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $44.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 121,300 shares to 263,586 shares, valued at $38.16M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 292,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.97M shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $79.44 million activity. Sneed Michael E sold 30,943 shares worth $4.41M. 166,695 shares were sold by Fasolo Peter, worth $24.41 million on Monday, December 3. $100,050 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares were bought by MULCAHY ANNE M. Kapusta Ronald A sold $1.08M worth of stock or 7,899 shares. $5.77 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was sold by Duato Joaquin on Wednesday, November 7. $38.60 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was sold by Gorsky Alex.

Among 5 analysts covering World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. World Fuel Services Corp had 14 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) rating on Thursday, July 27. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $4600 target. The stock has “Sell” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, September 26. As per Friday, September 11, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock has “Equal Weight” rating by Stephens on Friday, July 31. As per Friday, November 4, the company rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) earned “Hold” rating by Seaport Global on Friday, February 9. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, July 31. On Friday, April 29 the stock rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral”. The stock of World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, February 22 by Bank of America. Bank of America maintained World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) on Friday, July 27 with “Underperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.10, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 22 investors sold INT shares while 52 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 62.05 million shares or 0.87% less from 62.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jane Street Ltd Co reported 17,962 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The holds 0% or 154,353 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 9,781 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 48,537 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 27,000 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 15,900 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council owns 40,300 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund LP has 0.06% invested in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Daiwa Securities Group Incorporated accumulated 45,245 shares. Secor Capital LP holds 0.22% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 71,662 shares. Kestrel Management has invested 3.03% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 0% stake. Hartford accumulated 10,316 shares. Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 35,512 shares.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $4.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 130,440 shares to 1.36M shares, valued at $66.17M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Controls International by 105,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04M shares, and cut its stake in Wesbanco Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC).