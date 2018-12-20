River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) by 9.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 54,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 539,077 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $46.45M, down from 593,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ryman Hospitality Properties for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $66.31. About 418,242 shares traded or 37.21% up from the average. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has risen 6.35% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – FULL YEAR DIVIDEND UP 14.6 PCT TO 20.4 CENTS PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – Ryman Healthcare FY Trading Revenue NZ$341M, Total Operating Revenue NZ$342.5M; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD – FY UNDERLYING PROFIT UP 14.2% TO NZ$203.5 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Ryman Healthcare FY Underlying Profit NZ$203.5M; 21/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO NZ$11.30 FROM NZ$10.00; RATING HOLD; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES – IN CONNECTION WITH PROJECT, OSCEOLA COUNTY AGREED TO EXTEND AND MODIFY TERMS OF EXISTING RESTATED MARKETING AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN AFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON FEB. 23, 2018; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD – FY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES NZ$342.5 MLN, UP 18.4%; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN REPORTS $150M EXPANSION OF GAYLORD PALMS IN FLORIDA; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN TO BUY REMAINING 50% OF OPRY CITY STAGE JOINT VENTURE

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 3.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 11,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 344,717 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.10M, down from 356,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $40.88. About 5.48M shares traded or 5.48% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 33.37% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JON JAFFE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW PRESIDENT OF LENNAR; 12/04/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Lennar Board Due to Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 06/04/2018 – Fitch: Lennar Announces Potential Sale of Rialto Capital Advisors, LLC; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Board Appoints Stuart Miller Executive Chaiman; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Net $136.2M; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CEO; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Plans to Use New Tech for Mortgage Applications; 19/04/2018 – Lennar CDS Widens 14 Bps, Most in 12 Months

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $4.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hostess Brands Inc. Class A by 423,360 shares to 5.89M shares, valued at $65.16 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd. Cla by 350,977 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.55 million shares, and has risen its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp.

Among 8 analysts covering Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Ryman Hospitality Properties had 24 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, July 17 by Raymond James. The company was upgraded on Friday, April 6 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Monday, February 26 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 18 by Bank of America. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform” on Friday, March 3. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, November 2. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold” on Tuesday, October 17. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, February 9 with “Buy”. JMP Securities reinitiated the shares of RHP in report on Monday, December 5 with “Mkt Outperform” rating. The stock of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, December 19 by Wells Fargo.

Analysts await Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to report earnings on February, 22. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, down 0.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.69 per share. RHP’s profit will be $85.25M for 9.87 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.54, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 14 investors sold RHP shares while 78 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 41.97 million shares or 0.70% less from 42.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stifel Fincl owns 12,604 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Financial Architects has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). First Hawaiian State Bank has 5,543 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 257,485 shares. Moreover, Endurance Wealth Management has 0% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Weiss Multi owns 110,614 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Bb&T, North Carolina-based fund reported 75,914 shares. 828,506 were reported by Schwab Charles Inv Incorporated. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,800 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability accumulated 9,491 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 228,311 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 10,609 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Company reported 0.03% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Virginia-based Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Asset One Limited stated it has 111,079 shares.

More notable recent Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ryman Hospitality Properties: Unique Assets, Fairly Valued – Seeking Alpha” on June 08, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ryman Hospitality Properties declares $0.85 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Fazal Merchant Joins Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on November 30, 2017. More interesting news about Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Agrees to Increase Ownership in Gaylord Rockies Joint Venture From 35% to Approximately 62.3% – GlobeNewswire” published on September 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hersha Is Up 23% Since May 1st And Still Climbing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 09, 2018.

Since November 11, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $100,459 activity.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $44.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 130,000 shares to 190,000 shares, valued at $31.30M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on January, 9. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 50.39% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.29 per share. LEN’s profit will be $626.42 million for 5.27 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.57% EPS growth.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.98 million activity.

Among 26 analysts covering Lennar (NYSE:LEN), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Lennar had 87 analyst reports since September 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Thursday, March 31. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, March 30 by Barclays Capital. On Thursday, January 11 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold”. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, February 13. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wood on Wednesday, March 30. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, September 21 report. The rating was initiated by Citigroup on Tuesday, June 19 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Positive” on Wednesday, March 30. Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, January 22 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold LEN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 271.84 million shares or 1.78% less from 276.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lnd & Buildings Management Ltd Com has invested 8.2% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Adage Partners Group holds 0.04% or 344,717 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Financial Limited Company owns 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 18,752 shares. Amer Gp Inc holds 0.02% or 103,873 shares. Investec Asset Management Limited has 0.1% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 558,577 shares. Basswood Cap reported 371,961 shares. Seabridge Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Northern Capital Management Limited Com reported 70,395 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). State Street Corp invested 0.05% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Moreover, Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0.02% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 2.50M shares. Argent Trust Company owns 12,064 shares. Scopus Asset Mngmt Lp owns 590,000 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Moreover, Premier Asset Management Ltd has 2.49% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 238,152 shares.