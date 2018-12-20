Adbank (ADB) plunges -0.78% on December 19-20

Adbank (ADB) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-1.01970000000002E-05 or -0.78% trading at $0.001295019. According to Cryptocoin Experts, Adbank (ADB) eyes $0.0014245209 target on the road to $0.00344208447417166. ADB last traded at Kucoin exchange. It had high of $0.00132561 and low of $0.001284822 for December 19-20. The open was $0.001305216.

Adbank (ADB) is down -26.08% in the last 30 days from $0.001752 per coin. Its down -46.60% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.002425 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago ADB traded at $0.01541. ADB has 1000.00M coins mined giving it $1.30M market cap. Adbank maximum coins available are 1000.00M. ADB uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 15/11/2017.

Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens.