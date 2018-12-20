10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 5.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 6,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,562 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.88 million, up from 118,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $85.37. About 9.35M shares traded or 46.08% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Encouraged by Activity of Imfinzi Monotherapy Observed in Trial; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 09/05/2018 – Immuno-Oncology Treatment Imfinzi for Stage III, Unresectable Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Now Approved in Canada; 05/04/2018 – Hopes rise for Shire sale as Takeda CEO discusses case for deal; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application To U.S. FDA For Investigational Treatment Risankizumab For Moderate To Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 51.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 896,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 850,687 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.01 million, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $30.51. About 756,827 shares traded or 36.05% up from the average. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has declined 8.53% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.53% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS $700M PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR FROM C$0.18; 28/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ALLIANCE PIPELINE OPEN SEASON; 26/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 09/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corporation Announces Changes to Reporting Segments; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP QTRLY REVENUE $1,837 MLN VS $1,480 MLN; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS PHASE VI PIPELINE EXPANSION, DECLARES; 03/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.18; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – THE $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54M and $446.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 48,444 shares to 611,712 shares, valued at $32.66M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,773 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,639 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP).

Among 25 analysts covering Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV), 10 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Abbvie Inc had 103 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, October 16 by SunTrust. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Monday, November 28. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has “Mkt Perform” rating given on Tuesday, October 18 by Leerink Swann. On Sunday, October 29 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Leerink Swann with “Buy” on Tuesday, December 5. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, October 11. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, July 14. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Friday, July 28 with “Hold”. As per Wednesday, June 7, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, March 10 by Goldman Sachs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 60 investors sold ABBV shares while 637 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 994.12 million shares or 0.91% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 1St Source Bancorp owns 21,550 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. 55,544 are held by Monarch Capital Management Inc. Smith Asset Management Grp Inc Limited Partnership has 104,233 shares. Gideon Cap Advsr stated it has 2,436 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership has 4,455 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Llc holds 61,150 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Bangor Bankshares accumulated 6,880 shares. Green Square Ltd Company reported 92,812 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. Smith Salley owns 114,717 shares for 1.71% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of America Corp De reported 20.48 million shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Natl Registered Inv Advisor reported 0.47% stake. Moreover, Alley Com Ltd has 2.52% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 87,010 shares. Interocean Cap Ltd has 0.09% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Argent Trust reported 100,743 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0.33% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 362,538 shares.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 5 insider sales for $23.91 million activity. 16,850 shares were sold by GONZALEZ RICHARD A, worth $1.50 million. 1,013 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $99,909 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. Shares for $5.40 million were sold by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, December 12. The insider TILTON GLENN F bought 5,400 shares worth $496,274. $4.88 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were sold by SEVERINO MICHAEL. Schumacher Laura J sold $8.81M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Tuesday, December 4.

Among 5 analysts covering Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Pembina Pipeline had 9 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) rating on Monday, August 10. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $45.0 target. ational Bank Financial downgraded Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) on Monday, July 18 to “Sector Perform” rating. JP Morgan initiated Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) on Thursday, October 13 with “Overweight” rating. The company was upgraded on Friday, December 11 by Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, November 16 report. The stock of Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 7 by GMP Securities. The company was maintained on Monday, November 9 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, June 20 by Credit Suisse.

Analysts await Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 9.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.52 per share. PBA’s profit will be $239.31 million for 16.23 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Pembina Pipeline Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

