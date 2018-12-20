Primecap Management Company decreased its stake in Visa (V) by 12.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company sold 578,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.08M shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $612.13M, down from 4.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $129.38. About 9.22M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Payments Volume Up 11%; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 11/05/2018 – Peeks Social Commences Next Phase of Visa Card Program; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $5.1 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13%; 10/04/2018 – German Embassy Opens Visa Application Centre in Bahrain in Partnership With VFS Global; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 24/05/2018 – Visa Invests in Latin American Mobile-Payments Firm YellowPepper; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE VFS GLOBAL AWARDED CONTRACTS TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 78 COUNTRIES

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 315.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 10,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,527 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $612,000, up from 3,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $31.64. About 47.58 million shares traded or 40.16% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 19.44% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 15/05/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 25/05/2018 – MU: $MU – China to investigate DRAM manufacturers – ! $MU; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript)

Among 45 analysts covering Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), 32 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Micron Technology Inc. had 279 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) rating on Thursday, June 21. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $108 target. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $50.0 target in Tuesday, October 31 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Thursday, June 21. Goldman Sachs maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) rating on Wednesday, February 7. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $55.0 target. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of MU in report on Wednesday, September 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, September 27. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Friday, December 15. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of MU in report on Wednesday, March 1 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, September 27 by Morgan Stanley. Mizuho maintained the shares of MU in report on Tuesday, August 25 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Micron: The Latest On Margins – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Micron: Will The Catbird Seat Crack Tuesday? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 16, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Time to Buy Micron (MU) Stock on The Dip? – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2018. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Micron And Texas Instruments Warned Us About Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Must-See Stock Charts for Thursday: FDX, MU, GIS, NVDA, AMD – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.35, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 93 investors sold MU shares while 253 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 256 raised stakes. 767.36 million shares or 3.16% less from 792.40 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Holderness Invs Com invested in 6,700 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 21,169 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.06% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Millennium Management Limited Liability Company reported 11,792 shares. Pictet North America Advsr holds 0.18% or 30,301 shares. Hartford Management reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 1.08M were reported by Citigroup Inc. Victory Cap Mngmt has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 2.60M are owned by Brandywine Inv Mgmt Lc. Moreover, Platinum Mngmt Limited has 0.02% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 16,152 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 87,672 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 0.1% or 308,146 shares. Coatue Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 617,030 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Groesbeck Corporation Nj holds 50,360 shares or 1.55% of its portfolio.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90 million and $223.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP) by 66,687 shares to 52,980 shares, valued at $565,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 2018 Corporate Bond Etf by 16,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,660 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $7.60 million activity. 100,000 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) shares with value of $5.40M were sold by SWITZ ROBERT E.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 33 investors sold V shares while 655 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 0.85% less from 1.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Loomis Sayles And LP accumulated 16.01M shares. Hodges accumulated 19,510 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Capital Guardian Tru holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 875,461 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt stated it has 4.83% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Fagan Inc invested 3.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Company Il has 0.04% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 7,612 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 73,510 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Indiana Tru And Mgmt has 0.5% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 7,269 shares. Tru Invest Advsrs reported 6,660 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca has 4.08M shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. 4.96 million were reported by Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability. Moreover, Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.41% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 377,792 shares. Polar Llp holds 1.18 million shares. Stevens First Principles Inv Advisors owns 0% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 15 shares. First Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Invest reported 40,502 shares.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “This Is Why PayPal Stock Is a Strong Buy on Any Dip – Investorplace.com” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa Inc.: Goodbye Cash, Hello Visa – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Visa, HP and Sealed Air – Investorplace.com” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Payment stocks with `recession resistance’ may outperform in 2019: RBC – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa In 2019: Considerations And Calculations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Among 44 analysts covering Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), 35 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Visa Inc. had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 6, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. On Tuesday, June 26 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, October 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, August 21. On Friday, August 14 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 23 by Jefferies. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, October 26. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 26 with “Overweight”. Bernstein maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Wednesday, August 12. Bernstein has “Outperform” rating and $90 target. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 18 by Barclays Capital.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86 billion and $148.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 7.67 million shares to 65.01 million shares, valued at $852.95 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gtt Communications (NYSE:GTT) by 17,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,700 shares, and has risen its stake in E Trade Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $16.70 million activity. 2,252 shares were sold by HOFFMEISTER JAMES H, worth $325,541.