Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings (AER) by 5.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 409,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.99M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $402.34 million, down from 7.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $43.44. About 523,352 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 6.92% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP COMPLETES $0.95B UNSECURED REVOLVER AMENDMENT-EXTENSION; 13/04/2018 – AERCAP SAYS COO ERWIN DEN DIKKEN HAS DIED; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Rev $1.22B; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP BOOSTS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE FROM $0.60B

Citizens & Northern Corp decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (EOG) by 24.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp sold 3,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,856 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.26M, down from 13,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $90.36. About 1.97 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has risen 2.00% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25B and $3.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air France (AFLYY) by 2.93 million shares to 23.89M shares, valued at $246.10M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cna Financial Corp. (NYSE:CNA) by 198,819 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

More notable recent AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up – Yahoo News” on December 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AerCap – A Case For Value? – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “AerCap Holdings N.V. 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2018. More interesting news about AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Steady AerCap Continues To Offer Value – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AerCap Holdings: A Potential Multi-Bagger Opportunity? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 02, 2018.

Analysts await AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $1.69 earnings per share, up 1.20% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.67 per share. AER’s profit will be $248.36M for 6.43 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.79 actual earnings per share reported by AerCap Holdings N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.59% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 133.33% or $0.92 from last year’s $0.69 per share. EOG’s profit will be $933.64M for 14.03 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.75 actual EPS reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.