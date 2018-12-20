Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Infosys Limited Adr (INFY) by 93.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 1.72 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.57M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $36.29M, up from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Infosys Limited Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.28. About 19.26M shares traded or 93.50% up from the average. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 22.14% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – RECOMMENDED SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER EQUITY SHARE; 10/04/2018 – CALIX AND INFOSYS ENTER STRATEGIC CO-CREATION PARTNERSHIP; 15/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Infosys Ltd. – To Consider Financial Statements For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2018 And Dividend; 16/05/2018 – INFOSYS-NETWORK TO BE USED TO RUN PILOT OF FINACLE TRADE CONNECT, DEVELOPED SPECIFICALLY TO ADDRESS TRADE FINANCE PROCESS REQUIREMENTS OF BANKS; 26/04/2018 – Infosys to Establish U.S. Education Center in Indianapolis; 10/04/2018 – Calix and Infosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time to Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS SAYS CO. NOT NAMED BY CBI IN FIRST INFORMATION REPORT; 13/04/2018 – Infosys Full-Year Revenue Guidance Matches Estimate: TOPLive; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- ASSETS AMOUNTING TO 20.60 BLN RUPEES, LIABILITIES OF INR 3.24 BLN IN RESPECT OF DISPOSAL GROUP RECLASSIFIED, PRESENTED AS “HELD FOR SALE”; 16/05/2018 – Infosys Finacle Pioneers Blockchain-Based Trade Network in India in Consortium with Seven Leading Banks

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in Prologis Inc. Reit (PLD) by 1.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 7,943 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 418,612 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $28.38 million, up from 410,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc. Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $60.33. About 2.59 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 0.18% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $694 MLN VS $629 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts DCT Industrial Rtgs On Watch Pos On Prologis Acqstn; 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 05/03/2018 – Prologis Will Retain 15% Ownership in Nippon Prologis REIT; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q EPS 68c; 26/04/2018 – Norway’s sovereign fund and Prologis sell logistics properties; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.95 TO $3.01, EST. $2.91

Investors sentiment increased to 2.4 in 2018 Q3. Its up 1.14, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold PLD shares while 100 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 569.42 million shares or 16.65% more from 488.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Rech Inc accumulated 1.52 million shares or 0.54% of the stock. Belgium-based Kbc Nv has invested 0.47% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.04% or 29,274 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Llc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 13,794 shares. Cincinnati Fincl Corp, a Ohio-based fund reported 590,000 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Llc owns 0.11% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 111,926 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co accumulated 475,301 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 5,464 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 11,892 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement System Ins Tru Fund. Brown Advisory accumulated 86,002 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 1.11M shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 1.08 million are owned by Macquarie Ltd. Cincinnati invested in 140,000 shares or 0.27% of the stock.

Among 26 analysts covering Prologis (NYSE:PLD), 19 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Prologis had 81 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. BTIG Research initiated it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Thursday, August 25 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, October 17 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Thursday, April 12, the company rating was upgraded by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 23 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, May 18. Deutsche Bank downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $50 target in Tuesday, June 21 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of PLD in report on Tuesday, July 18 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, June 24. The company was downgraded on Friday, December 15 by J.P. Morgan.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $9.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 75,000 shares to 404 shares, valued at $18,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ring Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:REI) by 87,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,263 shares, and cut its stake in The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD).

